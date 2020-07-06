Editor’s note: Roaring Fork Back to Life was created recently to highlight local businesses and organizations that have transformed themselves in the wake of COVID-19. To be spotlighted, please email intern Cara Chang at cjchang2002@gmail.com for more details.
Name of organization: Viceroy Snowmass
Years in business: 10
Address: 130 Wood Road, Snowmass Village.
Phone number: 970-923-8000
Website: www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/snowmass
Aspen Daily News: What need do you fulfill in the community?
Robert Purdy, General Manager: As the only full-service luxury lodging in Snowmass, we provide incredible accommodations, personalized service, with great indoor and outdoor social distancing restaurant options to our relaxing spa.
ADN: What do you love most about operating a business in the Roaring Fork Valley?
RP: I enjoy meeting people from around the world and sending them home with fond memories of Snowmass and Aspen.
ADN: How are you reacting to the new business climate?
RP: We are following all recommended protocols and procedures mandated by Pitkin County while keeping things transparent with guests and staff.
ADN: How have your consumers adapted to this new normal?
RP: Guests have been very understanding of the situation and responding with positive reviews despite the new normal we are all facing every day. Everyone has been enjoying pools, hot tubs and outdoor dining at Nest Bar and Grill while respecting social distancing.
ADN: Have you sought federal, state or local aid?
RP: We’ve been fortunate enough to receive a loan that allowed us to bring staff that we had furloughed back to work earlier than we anticipated to help prepare the property with the new guidelines to safely open and serve our visiting guests and community.
ADN: What, if any, collaborations are you seeking in the local business community or with bodies like the Aspen Chamber of Commerce?
RP: We have been using local guide companies (rafting, bike tours, etc.) to help our guests get outside and experience the valley.
ADN: What do you need to make it through the season?
RP: To ensure our visitors feel comfortable staying in Aspen Snowmass, it is imperative for everyone to follow the guidelines provided by Pitkin County. If we can all work together and the pandemic allows us to run at more than 50% occupancy in the hotel and restaurants, that would certainly help us get through the summer season.
ADN: What does the future hold?
RP: We are very optimistic as advanced bookings for the summer season increase each day. Personally, I hope the winter season is not impacted by this pandemic.
ADN: What is your favorite thing to do when you are not managing your business?
RP: Spending time with family, enjoying the outdoors, road cycling, golfing and dirt bike riding in the summer. During the winter, snowmobiling and skiing as much as possible. The Roaring Fork Valley has so much to offer in both the winter and summer seasons.