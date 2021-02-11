No bead toss? No problem in this first pandemic celebrated during Mardi Gras, a holiday with many time-honored traditions in Snowmass Village that in 2021 are seeing significant adaptations.
No parade either will commandeer the Snowmass Mall, though that went out at least two years ago after decades of debauchery, or as spokesperson Snowmass Tourism spokesperson Sara Stookey Sanchez put it, “COVID was not the death of the parade.”
But the naming of a king and queen for Snowmass Village’s Mardi Gras, a tradition that started almost 40 years ago, continues in 2021 as it would during a “normal” year.
Appropriately in this season of COVID-19, two first responders and front-line workers with deep local ties, Scott Arthur and Nell Arthur, are being honored as this year’s royalty.
“We thought the best way to continue the Mardi Gras tradition in 2021 was to focus on a pair of people who have really devoted themselves to this community and to crown them as king and queen,” said Rose Abello, tourism director, Snowmass Tourism, in a prepared statement.
“Nell and Scott Arthur truly embody what it means to be a part of, and to give back to, the Snowmass community. We are thrilled to recognize them and all of their hard work this year,” Abello continued.
Virtual ‘Mother,’ rock safely with Bradman
Mardi Gras in Snowmass begins with a virtual version of the 29th Annual Mother of All Ascensions. The route from Snowmass Base Village to High Alpine measures 2,073 feet of elevation gain, and participants are encouraged to use snowshoes, AT boots, stabilizers or telemark gear to complete the route between Feb. 15 and Feb. 23. Register at www.snowfusion.com. The IYR Virtual App tracks vertical and time. Of the $25 fee, $10 from every registration is donated to the Aspen Hope Center.
There is no on-site registration because of COVID-19 protocols, no mass start on Fat Tuesday, and, sadly, no afterparty this year at High Alpine. Goodie bags and prizes will still be available and may be picked up Feb. 25-27 at the Base Village Conference Center.
During the day, expect “Mardi Gras-inspired treats” given away at the Snowmass S’Mores carts and bead giveaways at participating restaurants and retailers, according to Snowmass Tourism.
Bradman & the Flying Tourettes of Berzerkerstan will perform on the Tower stage on the Snowmass Mall with Dizzy Lizzy keeping children entertained in front of The Treehouse in Snowmass Base Village from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Low-key royalty in 2021
Fat Tuesday, which is Feb. 16, won’t see King and Queen Arthur appear at local establishments in respect of COVID-19 restrictions. But the pair have made their presence known here for three decades.
“Nell and Scott Arthur, both 30-year Snowmass Village residents, have a long history of front-line and first-responder work within the Snowmass community,” according to Snowmass Tourism.
“The pair moved to Snowmass Village in the early 1990s to pursue their love of the mountains. Scott became the second firefighter/paramedic at the Snowmass Fire Department (now known as Roaring Fork Fire), while Nell took a job at Pitkin County Bank (now known as Vectra Bank).
“Today, Nell is the lead clerk at the Aspen Valley Hospital, where she works as a liaison between patients and the hospital’s billing department, helping people with financing options, payment plans, etc. She works on the front lines for eight hours a day, often covering shifts for coworkers impacted by COVID protocols,” the statement continued.
While Scott Arthur “was the first firefighter at Roaring Fork Fire to make it to full retirement, he is anything but retired. He works part time with the Aspen Ambulance District as a paramedic, with the Buttermilk Ski Patrol, and as a training captain with Aspen Fire,” according to Snowmass Tourism.
Arthur said that the list of past Mardi Gras kings and queens was impressive and that the couple are honored to be among those luminaries.
“We are so flattered to be named the 2021 Mardi Gras King and Queen,” he said.
Arthur added that while he and Nell have been on the front line for years, the community has also given back to them.
“I had cancer a while ago and the support from this community during that time was incredible,” Arthur said. “This village has supported us mentally, monetarily and physically. We just want to give back to the community that has given so much to us.”