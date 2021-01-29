When Snowmass Village Mayor Bill Madsen requested following state public health guidelines as opposed to Pitkin County’s more stringent ones, he was met with silence from his colleagues on the Pitkin County Board of Health Thursday.
“I think it’s really important that we follow the state, that we’re not an outlier,” Madsen said during the special health board meeting. “I would make a motion to move Pitkin County to the orange — to follow the state guidelines — and that would allow restaurants to open immediately.”
The state’s level-orange restrictions allow restaurants to resume indoor dining at 25% capacity. Since Jan. 17, indoor dining has been prohibited as a result of the board of health’s decision to self-impose level-red restrictions, largely due to Pitkin County having, at the time, the highest incidence rate in Colorado.
Madsen, generally an alternate on the board of health, was a voting member during Thursday’s meeting, as former Snowmass Village Mayor and Board of Health Chair Markey Butler was absent.
Although Aspen Mayor Torre, also on the health board, did not support Madsen’s motion to move into orange immediately, he did support moving into orange-level restrictions — with a curfew — beginning Monday. However, other than Madsen, Torre did not receive support from any other voting members on the board, and his motion ultimately failed.
“I don’t want to set a certain date because who knows what will happen? As well as, there have been a lot of businesses other than restaurants that have been in the red, and we’re not addressing their concerns either,” said board member Dr. Jeannie Seybold. “We want to get the incidence rates down. We need to get our kids back in school. We need to get this virus out of our community so people will stop being exposed. The restaurants are not the only businesses.”
‘A bad choice of words’
During Thursday’s board of health meeting, Madsen went as far as to compare the Pitkin County restaurant community’s hardships during COVID-19 to the death of George Floyd. Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed last year after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes as other officers stood by without intervening.
“We are creating a tremendous amount of ill will in the community,” Madsen said. “To hearken back to the George Floyd scenario, we have put our foot on the throat of the restaurant industry and they can’t breathe.”
Madsen, in a separate interview following Thursday’s meeting, said that the comparison he made was “probably not a good reference.”
“I was just trying to make the point that the restaurant industry is suffering, and that was probably a bad choice of words,” Madsen said. “It was a poor choice. … I just wanted to make sure the restaurant industry is being heard, and I think throughout this whole process they haven’t felt that way.”
Shortly after calling Thursday’s board of health meeting to order, members met in executive session to discuss the Pitkin County Restaurant Alliance’s litigation against Pitkin County. The agenda of that closed-door discussion extended moments before it began, however, when Pitkin County Attorney John Ely suggested adding “enforcement of public health orders” to the possible topics of attention, away from public view.
“Quite frankly, it might just come up,” Ely said.