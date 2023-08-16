Snowmass Village is poised to relax its dog leash law that is rarely enforced except when a loose canine is roaming around town or having bad encounters with the public, wildlife or fellow four-leggers.
The town council agreed in a 4-1 vote cast Aug. 7 to amend the law to allow off-leash dogs to be under their owners’ voice, sight or electrical control while in public places, but not without some lively debate about canines and their impacts on the town trails and the people who use them. The town’s most heavily used trails would be designated with mandatory leash laws on a temporary basis, depending on the time of year.
“I think it’s important that we enforce what we’re actually living,” said Mayor Bill Madsen. “You see people walking dogs all the time, and they’re right by their heels, and to say that dog needs to be on a leash doesn’t make sense. We’re not going to write them a ticket for it.”
Some 200 to 300 dogs live full-time in Snowmass Village and their owners are rarely cited for having their pets running at large on the town’s trails, even if Rover is off-leash, said Police Chief Brian Olson, who with Andy Worline, the town’s director or parks, recreation and trails, brought the proposal to the council.
“I think all the people who are out walking their dogs are doing a predominantly pretty good job,” Olson said, noting that the main infractions come when a dog bolts from its owner’s property and roams about publicly accessible areas, he said.
“Those are the tickets we write more than somebody walking along a trail whose dog gets 50 feet in front of them,” Olson added. “That ticket may end up being more of a harassment-type ticket if the dog acts poorly with other people, or wildlife or another dog.”
The vote came after the council’s first read of the ordinance, which means the decision is not final and will return to the board for a second and final public hearing where the public can offer their opinions on Aug. 21.
Trails with heavy use that would be temporarily subjected to mandatory leash laws have not been formally identified.
“I think that the mandatory leash zones will actually help the enforcement on trails because it can be pinpointed to a certain trail,” said Worline. “Maybe if there was South Rim, for example, if that is where the users are, then the enforcement can happen on that trail.”
Councilman Tom Fridstein expressed skepticism about relaxing the law elsewhere in Snowmass. He said he has witnessed nasty encounters on the village’s trails, most notably the busy Ditch Trail off Divide Road. The incident involved a dog off-leash, its owner and a cyclist.
“I saw a bad experience just on the Ditch Trail a couple of years ago,” he said, “and there was a biker coming by and the dog was with their owner and everything was fine. But the dog got startled and jumped at the bike, and the biker fell and he tried to throw a rock at the dog. It was really ugly, you know. ‘Where’s your leash, blah, blah.’
“It just seems to me the trails are really congested and then you have all these issues with wildlife, with the dogs going up and chasing a moose or something.”
Fridstein said that as a dog owner, he gets why others want the rule eased; however, relaxing it would create the potential for chaos and confusion on the trails, he argued.
Madsen and Councilwoman Alyssa Shenk shared a perspective at odds with Fridstein’s take: It can be more difficult to restrain an on-leash dog than it can be to control one under voice, electrical or visual commands.
“I use an electronic collar for both my dogs,” Shenk said. “But the one dog I’ve been using it on since we got him 10 years ago, I beep him and he’ll stop or move over and I have an easier time getting him to move if I do that versus if I’m trying to yank it and a biker’s coming.”
Said Madsen: “To Tom’s point about bikers and leashes, my experience has been you’re much more likely to get tangled up in a leash than you are for an owner to grab their dog and pull it off the trail.”
That might be the case for some people’s dogs, but not all canines are as well-behaved and disciplined, Fridstein countered.
An excerpt from the memo from the town staff to the council put reasons for the proposed changes like this: “The Town Code presently requires that dogs be maintained on a leash when on property accessible by the public. Failure to comply with this restriction constitutes a dog running ‘at large.’ In practice, this regulation has proven difficult to enforce, as citizens will often walk dogs off-leash on trails or otherwise appropriately control dogs through voice, visual, or electronic commands.
“Accordingly, this Ordinance proposes to amend the Town Code such that a dog is not considered ‘at large’ if the dog is on a leash or under voice, visual, or electronic commands. There are additional standards to help determine when a dog is considered ‘at large’ such as harassment of other persons or failure to comply with commands. The proposed Ordinance will provide the Police Department with discretion on what constitutes a failure to control a dog.”