The Snowmass Village Town Council expressed support earlier this week to limit the number of days that short-term rentals could operate, but left the task of suggesting a specific figure to town staff and the community.
Like Aspen, Pitkin County and the rest of the Roaring Fork Valley, Snowmass is increasing its efforts to address the impacts of STRs on the community. Following several weeks of discussions in which council members were split on how to regulate STRs, the council hoped to gain clarity during Monday’s work session on an agreeable path forward.
“Our hope tonight is to get some kind of framework, rough or not, that there could be consensus built around, so that we can develop a website and develop an outreach process to get feedback from the community on,” Town Manager Clint Kinney said at the meeting.
According to a memorandum from Kinney, the council had yet to reach a consensus on the number of nights per year a single-family home could be rented and a concept around how multifamily homes could be rented. Kinney asked council members to provide further direction in those areas so that information may be presented to the community to obtain feedback that would be used to draft future ordinances. The town hopes to have an STR permit system in place by this fall.
Council members previously considered limiting STRs to 56 days a year — or four two-week rental periods — and limiting multifamily homes to once per seven-day period throughout the year, with some flexibility for homeowners’ associations to exempt their complexes. Councilman Bob Sirkus said he was comfortable with the 56-day limit and asked staff to pick a number they thought was fair.
“There is a feeling in the community that single-family homes should not be purchased for the sole purpose of being rented. They should not be investments,” Sirkus said. “A way to disincentivize someone from buying a property for the sole purpose of renting it is to put a limit on the number of nights because it makes it less remunerative.
“What I was trying to do was find a number that allows an owner to recover some of the costs of ownership — a mortgage, so forth — through short-term rental but not to go so far as to operate the property as basically a turnover rental investment,” he continued.
Snowmass Village Mayor Bill Madsen said he felt 56 was a bit low, but added that if it could help start a community conversation and generate feedback, he was comfortable with it for now. Other council members agreed, and Kinney said he would bring it back to staff.
Council members had other concerns they said should be considered going forward, such as life-safety standards and whether the town should limit the number of people that could stay in an STR at one time, similar to regulations the city of Aspen is considering. Sirkus said that limits on occupants should apply to all STRs — not a certain type.
Councilman Tom Goode said his main concern was safety and asked staff to consider requiring an inspection for all STRs, in addition to the permits.
“If we’re going to go and get a fee for short-term rental permits, I think we need to include in that fee every unit is going to be inspected every six months — at least once every 12 months,” he said. “I think these are important items that I think this municipality needs to step up and stand by.”
After collecting information on inspections and night limits, staff will return to council with a presentation before soliciting community feedback. Staff will suggest a maximum number of per-day rentals, per property, at that time.