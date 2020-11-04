When incumbent Alyssa Shenk decided to throw her hat into the ring to seek reelection to her Snowmass Village Town Council seat, she thought 2020 was a time when political engagement would wane.
“Given the pandemic and upheaval in people’s lives, I thought maybe people weren’t going to be active,” Shenk said Tuesday night. “I was wrong about that.”
Instead, the council race drew five candidates for two seats, and while Shenk won handily — she earned a total of 935 votes, well ahead of second-place finisher Tom Fridstein’s 539 votes — she said the competition required her to up her game. In 2016, there were three contenders for two council seats.
“It really forces you to step up and prove your worth. It’s hard campaigning, especially in presidential years. But in the end, it makes me stronger and really feel like I contributed,” Shenk said.
Fridstein, an architect and the former chair of the Snowmass Village Planning Commission, could not be reached for comment. A full-time resident for five years, and part-timer for 45 years, Fridstein is also a part president of the Snowmass Village Rotary Club.
In a candidate interview last month, Fridstein told the Aspen Daily News, “My experience, skills and sensitivities will assist town council in maintaining the necessary balance in accommodating the growth of the village while preserving the natural and genuine aspects of the community that make it special.”
Another council seat, currently held by mayor-elect Bill Madsen, will be filled by appointment.
Finishing third in Tuesday’s town council race was Jeff Kremer, with 431 votes, followed by Matthew Owens at 369 votes and Gray Warr with 228.
Shenk said she felt that retaining her seat was important to retaining diversity on council and that, in the past, it represented a cross-section of ages and occupations.
“Now that Markey’s off, I’m the last woman standing,” Shenk said.
Shenk commended her current council colleagues for what she called a level of mutual respect for one another.
“That goes a long way when we have to come up with a solution or answer, which makes a big difference,” she said.