Krabloonik has a new deadline to submit an action plan in response to the town of Snowmass Village’s notice of default and implement the necessary changes to put said plan into place.
The notice of default was issued in response to a June 28 report from the Best Practices Review Committee that was provided to the town after the Snowmass Village Town Council requested documents from Krabloonik detailing certain policies. In the report, the committee found the dog-sledding operation was out of compliance with several criteria listed in its Best Practices Plan, which is attached to its lease agreement with the town.
Krabloonik was given 30 days to submit a plan of action to cure the default and show steps they would take to rectify the errors, and it was uploaded to the town’s public records webpage on Aug. 30.
On Sept. 1, the town wrote a response letter advising Krabloonik that its plan was rejected because it did not specify the time frames in which actions would be taken to rectify the areas in which the business was found to be out of compliance, or how they would be taken. Krabloonik now has until Oct. 1 to submit a new plan of action, and the steps must be in place by Nov. 1.
“Many of the problems with the actions heretofore identified is a lack of any meaningful record-keeping,” Town Attorney John Dresser wrote in the Sept. 1 letter. “The records need to be able to be timely and regularly kept, be able to be transparent, easily understood, accurately track each dog’s care, off-tether and exercise time, health indicators, spay or neuter status, breeding records and provide an accurate number of dogs at any time. These records must not be subject to manipulation.”
The letter also specified that Krabloonik’s records must be computerized to show timeliness and accuracy. Krabloonik noted in the action plan that the company “will be transitioning all existing paper records and organize them digitally under individual dog profiles.” Dresser wrote that that sentence is not sufficient “without an implementation date to determine ‘reasonableness’ and must be followed by evidence of implementation prior to that date to prevent default.”
According to the review committee’s report, Krabloonik was found out of compliance in the majority of the 14 areas outlined in the Best Practices Plan. While the record-keeping specifications were the only errors named in Dresser’s letter, Town Manager Clint Kinney said the entire list of 14 areas needs to be addressed.
“All those issues still need to be rectified,” Kinney said. “What I understood from the attorney’s letter, he was saying, ‘Here’s an example.’”
In addition to the record-keeping, the report also found that the working pet policy, spay and neuter program, retirement program, public education, breeding program and dog tethering criteria were not being met. There were other criteria — such as on-site dog care, annual animal control reporting, euthanasia and transparency — that the committee believed were being met but needed additional work or information.
Krabloonik owner Danny Phillips could not be reached for comment on Wednesday..
The review committee recommended that Krabloonik implement a specific adoption plan to follow in the event that a dog is ready for retirement and for a new home. Currently, as noted in the action plan, Krabloonik works with the Aspen Animal Shelter and Colorado Animal Rescue to adopt out retired dogs, and all parties seem to agree that this works for most dogs. However, the action plan noted that Phillips believes that a better plan could be implemented.
“If we feel that adoption is not a good fit for one of our dogs, then we will care for them on-site as long as they are happy and healthy,” the action plan says. “The majority of the dogs are adopted on-site where visitors can view and play with the dogs within the comfort of the dog’s own home. Krabloonik has developed an area in the kennel where all non-working adoptable dogs can be viewed during kennel visits. This reduces overall stress on the dog and ensures that all their needs are being met while going through the adoption process.”
As for the nine retired sled-dogs who were referred to the Aspen Animal Shelter for adoption in January and February of this year, shelter Executive Director Seth Sachson said things are going great and the dogs are happy and healthy. Three of them have since been adopted — one went home with a former Krabloonik employee who had worked with the dog often — and the remaining six are well on their way to finding new homes as well.
“They’re doing great. All is well,” Sachson said. “They’ll all get adopted eventually as well. It just takes time.”
Krabloonik also is expected to implement a breeding program that will help the dog-sledding company maintain the minimum number of working dogs needed to run the business and ensure that no dog is bred more than twice. After the second litter or if a dog is deemed unfit for the program, it will be entered into the spay and neuter program. The review committee specified that Krabloonik should verify the number of spayed and neutered dogs, find a sustainable solution for funding the program, address reports of accidental breeding and develop a spay and neuter plan.
“Without acknowledging said reports, Krabloonik would like to take the opportunity to develop an accidental breeding plan,” the action plan says. “If an accidental breeding was to occur, Krabloonik would ensure through the breeding program that the ratio of dogs would be factored into future planned breedings for the year.”
The town council is scheduled to review the next action plan when it is available and the town will take steps from there. If, however, Krabloonik does not meet the Oct. 1 deadline or fails to implement the necessary changes by November, Kinney said Krabloonik would remain in default and the town would have to step in as a landlord.
As of the time of this story, the town has had no discussions about the possibility of permanently closing Krabloonik. Kinney said it’s important for the town to take its time in this matter.
“We’ll see what shows up and we’ll make plans from there, but we’re waiting for the plan of action to cure to show up,” he said. “I know it seems like we’re dragging, but it’s one of those things that we’ve got to make sure they have the opportunity to rectify things.”