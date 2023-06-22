Tickets are on sale for the Snowmass Live Comedy Series, set for select Fridays from June 23 to Sept. 15.
All shows for what is being touted as “an unforgettable summer of laughter” will begin at 7:30 p.m. at The Collective Hall in Snowmass Base Village (49 Wood Road). Tickets range from free to $15. Advanced reservations are required for most shows and can be made via the website thecollectivesnowmass.com/comedy-series.
The series begins Friday (June 23) with the Colorado Comedy Competition, a free show. “Join us for a showcase of some of the region’s best comics vying for a coveted opportunity to open for this summer’s comedy series headliners. Seating is first-come, first-served with no advance reservation required,” a news release states.
Here’s a list of the other shows, as outlined by the release:
July 14, Molly Kearney ($15): Molly is one of the newest "Saturday Night Live" cast members and is the first nonbinary cast member in the show’s history. Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Molly got their start in stand-up comedy on Put-in-bay Island in Lake Erie. Molly was selected for Comedy Central’s "Up Next" and performed at Clusterfest in San Francisco in 2019. Molly can be seen in Amazon’s "A League of Their Own" opposite Abbi Jacobson and in the second season of the Disney+ series "The Mighty Ducks."
July 21, Denver’s Favorite Comedians ($10): Colorado’s comedy scene is second to none and we’ll be showcasing the very best Denver has to offer. Stay tuned for a full lineup announcement in early July.
July 28, Jeremiah Watkins ($15): Watkins is heralded as the comedian that made Judd Apatow “fall in love with comedy again” — and that’s a direct quote from Apatow. Currently, his one-hour standup special “Jeremiah Watkins: Family Reunion” is streaming on Amazon Prime, you can hear him as the new voice of the iconic role of The Joker on “DC Superhero Girls.” His hit series “Stand-Up on The Spot” is streaming free on YouTube. He also has been seen on “Lights Out with David Spade,” Netflix’s “Historical Roasts” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
Aug. 11, Usama Siddiquee ($15): Siddiquee, formerly known by his stage name “Usama Bin Laughin,” is a Bengali-American stand-up comedian whose act is an energetic and intelligent romp through his own life experiences. He’s worked and performed on Netlifx’s “Inventing Anna,” HBO’s “And Just Like That,” Comedy Central’s “Nora from Queens,” FX’s “Better Things” and Showtime’s “Desus and Mero.” He also was a featured comic on “America’s Got Talent” in 2020.
Aug. 18, Ryan Honey and Friends ($10): Join Honey, one of the Roaring Fork Valley’s favorite comedians, along with a talented entourage of funny friends for a night of laughter that will leave you wanting more. A full lineup will be announced in early August.
Aug. 25, Lady Laughs … Honoring Women in Comedy with KC Shornima ($15): Enjoy an evening dedicated to celebrating expectational women in comedy. Headliner KC Shornima, a “Saturday Night Live” Weekend Update writer, will be joined by a showcase of Denver and Roaring Fork Valley-based female comedians. In addition to SNL, Shornima previously was a staff writer for Comedy Central’s “Tooning Out the News” and wrote for and performed on Kevin Hart’s LOL Network.
Sept. 15, Locals’ Comedy Showcase (free): A free evening of hilarious comedy featuring our local Roaring Fork Valley comedians. This free event will wrap up the summer series.
Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for those holding ticket reservations. Large groups should arrive early to ensure the best seating. Shows feature adult content and are not suitable for those ages 18 and younger, the release adds.
For more information, visit thecollectivesnowmass.com.