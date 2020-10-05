After narrowly being approved on first reading by a 3-2 vote last month, a new ordinance that would allow a minor amendment for the Base Village planned unit development will have a second reading and further discussion tonight by the Snowmass Village Town Council.
Council members Bob Sirkus and Alyssa Shenk declined to support the amendment at first reading on Sept. 21, as they requested additional language that would deal with the financial impacts to the Base Village master association and its homeowners’ associations.
Over the past two months, town council has been discussing a proposal by Snowmass Ventures, the Base Village development entity for owner East West Development that would amend the approval process and construction of the final five buildings in the Base Village plan. The amendment was previously approved by the Snowmass Village Planning Commission and forwarded to town council with specific recommendations on the proposal’s impacts.
The new amendment would: Create a master development plan and streamline the approval process; realign the positioning of Building 11 and Building 10a along Wood Road to create a larger pool plaza area; allow Building 13b to become a pure hotel rather than a building with residential condos; revise the master parking plan by reducing some parking requirements, offering a car sharing program and potentially charging for Base Village parking in summer; and extend the vesting rights on the Base Village project an additional five years to November 2029.
Two issues that garnered the most controversy as the PUD amendment was discussed by both the Snowmass Village Planning Commission and town council was the “pivoting” of Buildings 11 and 10a, and the financial impacts of changing Building 13b from residential condos to a pure hotel.
Throughout the review process, the Enclave homeowners’ association has been opposed to realigning Buildings 11 and 10a. They have expressed their opinion that constructing Building 11 parallel to Wood Road, instead of perpendicular to it, as it was originally approved, creates a narrow “canyon-like” effect as you drive up Wood Road past that building. They also feel that shifting Buildings 10a and 11 to create a more open plaza area where a new pool will go creates more of an adverse visual impact on the Enclave homeowners.
As well, they point out there previously had been agreement on the buildings’ positions with a past developer and a different town council.
From condos to hotel
The second issue focuses on the financial impacts of changing the Viceroy Hotel’s proposed Building 13b from residential condos to a pure hotel.
At the Sept. 21 council meeting Andy Guinon, who heads Snowmass Ventures for East West Development, detailed how they believed the hotel is a better option for the development and for the town. According to Guinon, the hotel option would collectively amount to $160,000 more per year for the Base Village master association and the Metro 2 taxing district (BV master would lose $120,000, Metro 2 would gain $280,000).
Councilman Sirkus suggested adding to the amendment at second reading a condition of hotel construction on balancing out the Base Village master association and the taxing district budgets. That is anticipated to happen with the construction of Building 11, the next planned development in Base Village, the stabilization of One Snowmass and the construction of Building 13b.
The developer and town council agreed to have a third party, Economic and Planning Systems, Inc., or EPS, from Denver to analyze the financial impacts of changing 13b from residential to a pure hotel, that work has been done since the last town council meeting.
EPS submitted their analysis to the town of Snowmass on Oct. 1 that was based on “converting roughly 58,600 square feet of net residential area to approximately 59,000 square feet of hotel room area.”
According to EPS, “It is important to note that revenues received by the BVCo Master Association are positive under the entitled program and the amended program. The proposed PUD amendment is estimated to result in a net increase in revenues for the Snowmass Village GID and the Base Village Metro District and a net decrease in revenues received by BVCo Master Association.”
Snowmass Ventures’ Guinon seconds their findings: “The report reinforces that what IS material for the Master Association and the Metro District is getting additional phases of the village completed, NOT whether these buildings are hotel or residential. It looks like the report shows that if 13B is developed as a hotel vs. residential the incremental net benefit across Master Association, Metro District 2 and GID is over $250,000 per year. They estimate a hotel is only $54,000 per year worse for the Master Association stand-alone, which is a much narrower gap that we had internally estimated.”
Given EPS’ analysis, Guinon expects to further discuss any conditioning of changing 13b from residential to hotel because it could insert a potential roadblock to developing that building.
Pat Keefer, the former board president of the Capitol Peak homeowners’ association, has been a persistent critic of the Base Village development because of its governing boards and taxing districts that are separate from the rest of Snowmass Village. According to Keefer, homeowners in Base Village pay roughly double in taxes than the remainder of Snowmass and have been short-changed over the years for what they were promised and for what they have paid.
After looking over EPS’ analysis, Keefer sent an email to the town, to counter EPS’ analysis with her own recommendations for moving forward with this minor amendment. Discussing her email Keefer noted, “In 10 words or less, we are asking to keep what we purchased and get what we paid for.”
At Monday night’s meeting, Keefer will be asking “to have all pillow properties in Base Village pay BVCo and all HOA residential assessments as originally entitled, regardless of ownership and regardless of their Pitkin County tax status as commercial or residential; keep pillow properties in Metro 2; and, hold the developer responsible for any shortfall in BVCo and Metro 2 after the first Phase 3 building is completed.”
Guinon will continue to press the town council for approval. After noting the progress and many positive elements since taking over four years ago, he points out, “This PUD Amendment will be a positive for the residential owners and for all village stakeholders, allowing the village’s momentum and upward trajectory to continue through build-out.”
The second reading of the ordinance for the Base Village minor amendment is scheduled for Monday night’s Snowmass Village Town Council meeting that begins at 4 p.m. at town hall. Witness the meetings live or online at tosv.com.