The town of Snowmass Village withdrew its Mall Transit Center project application on Monday after the town council heard information from the public and town staff that suggested now is not the right time for the improvements.
The decision sends the project back to the drawing board, and it also means that the previously secured project funding is no longer available.
“I’m proud of the project. I think the effort in it is tremendous,” said Town Manager Clint Kinney. “I think for all the goals that were set, this project meets that. The goals will have to change.”
The town had secured $32 million in funding, only $3 million of which came from the town itself. None of those dollars can be reserved for a future project, staff said.
The project would have redesigned the transit center to include restrooms, more space for buses and more convenience for guests and commuters. Staff presented two timelines: a more disruptive, fast-paced 28-month construction plan and a slower 40-month plan. Members of the business community who spoke during public comment said that 40 months would not be sustainable.
“I think the spirit of the project is great,” said Tim McMahon from Incline Ski and Board Shop. “The fact that we are tasked with trying to understand how business will continue to run even at subpar basis with major construction inhibiting customers from getting to our stores is a big ask, and once we hit that 40-month mark it went from, ‘We can probably figure this out’ to ‘Man, this is pretty scary.’ I’m not quite sure how we can plan for it.”
Council members said that like members of the public and the business community, they were interested in an eventual project and supportive of prioritizing some sort of improvements, but the timing feels off.
“I think the timing of all of it is particularly bad given all the building in Base Village, and I think after people deal with the Brush Creek closure for the next few months, that’s not going to be fun either, and people’s tolerance level is really low,” said Councilwoman Alyssa Shenk.
Shenk also pointed out that the timing will probably always feel wrong for one reason or another, adding she did not want to vote against the project because the work is necessary.
Her fellow council members agreed, saying they supported staff’s plan to withdraw the application and bring back an alternative plan in the future.
“I fully support the idea of a combined transit facility bringing the shuttles and the RFTA buses together. It’s great and this is the right location for it,” said Councilman Tom Fridstein, who voiced concerns about the size of the project and safety. “I want us to get to a point where we can look at some alternates, because I believe in the project. I think the solution is flawed.”
In January, the council allowed the project to proceed as a special-use review by approving an ordinance to rezone the numbered parking lots along Carriage Way and in the West Village. The town’s Planning Commission has also held seven meetings since November to review the project, and the commission ultimately recommended denial of the project.
Town staff will return to the council at a future meeting to fine-tune the project goals and discuss alternative plans.