Snowmass is crushing it this season for snowfall.
The ski area received 286 inches of snow from October through February, according to an automated weather station at a site called Timberline at the top of the mountain. The average snowfall for October through February is 226 inches.
The ski area has already received more snow from October through March 15 than it typically does for October through the full month of March. The average for that six-month period is 282.5 inches. This season, from Oct. 1 through March 15 the ski area has received 323 inches, according to records supplied by Aspen Skiing Co.
“Anything from this day forward is gravy,” said SkiCo Vice President of Communications Jeff Hanle.
March typically sees 56.5 inches of snowfall. There has already been 37 inches this month, Hanle said.
And there’s plenty more where that came from. Cory Gates, meteorologist with Aspen Weather, a subscription service for the upper Roaring Fork Valley, wrote in Wednesday’s report that “ski area snow chances will be high for multiple days and a fair amount of snow is going to happen” starting on March 21. His expectation is for a snowy April as well.
The Aspen-Snowmass ski areas have benefitted from consistent snow rather than the usual pattern of big dumps with dry periods in between, Hanle noted. October snowfall was 127% of average, November was 121%, December was 136%, January was 141% and February was 110%.
Last weekend was one of the biggest storm cycles of the season. More often, the ski areas have received four inches one day, a couple inches the next.
“We’ve had cloudy days, cooler temperatures and consistent refreshing (with snowfall),” Hanle said. That’s created a base depth of 94 inches of snow at the Northwoods sensor at Aspen Highlands. The snow base usually reaches its maximum depth of around 100 inches at the end of March or early April.
Snow reports for the other ski areas weren’t immediately available. The ample snow has already prompted SkiCo to extend the season for an extra week at Aspen Highlands and Aspen Mountain. Highlands will now close on April 16 along with Snowmass. Aspen Mountain will now close on April 23. Buttermilk will close as scheduled on April 2.
Good snowfall translates into good business. Locals have used their passes frequently and use has also been strong with the Ikon Pass, popular among Front Range residents, according to Hanle. Destination skier business has been mixed. The Christmas holiday week was strong but not a record-setter. The first half of March was “a little soft” but business started picking up as of Tuesday.
“Spring breakers have arrived,” Hanle said.
Aspen’s occupancy in tourist accommodations was 77.1% in February, down 2.2%, while Snowmass Village was at 74.3%, down 5%, according to the latest occupancy report from SkiCo, Aspen Chamber Resort Association and Snowmass Tourism.
“Winter is sitting at 55.5% occupancy vs. 57.1% this time last year, down 2.8%, a slight improvement from last month, when we were trending down 3.2%,” the report said. “Winter's pace has become somewhat normalized due to the return of groups, international travel and events, all inventory that books well in advance. Our pickup (of reservations) throughout the season didn’t quite keep up to last year’s pace. However, the resort is still having a successful winter."