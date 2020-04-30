The U.S. Forest Service and Colorado Parks and Wildlife have issued a reminder of temporary trail closures in areas from Snowmass to West Buttermilk, in effect from now through late June, due to the annual elk-calving season.
Many closures and restrictions are already in place. Trail users are advised to check the timing of the various restrictions before heading out, according to a news release.
“This annual closure gives cow elk solitude and free-range to raise their young,” said Phil Nyland, wildlife biologist for the Forest Service, in the release. “Disturbance caused by humans and dogs is very stressful to elk giving birth and nursing calves. Disturbance may also lead elk to abandon their calves.”
Elk have chosen to return to the Two Creeks/West Buttermilk area every year because the area offers water, forage and seclusion necessary to survive, birth and nurse without being startled or disrupted, the release says.
“This closure protects elk during critical biological functions that ramp up in late April and extend to the end of June,” said Kurtis Tesch, district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
In some areas, the restrictions have been extended for a week compared with previous years.
“Since the local elk population is in decline and more information on factors affecting calf survival is several years away, a small increase in the time of restricted access is reasonable to allow mother elk and their calves to nurse, bond, wean and become strong enough to join the herd.”
The closures include the following trails:
Tom Blake, Sequel and other trails in the Elk Camp/Two Creeks vicinity are closed through June 20. They will reopen on June 21.
Anaerobic Nightmare trail is closed through June 27. The trail and others nearby will reopen on June 28.
Government trail No. 1980 and Sugarbowl trail will be closed May 15 through June 27. The two trails and those in the surrounding area will reopen June 28.
The release says that over the past five months, the White River National Forest, with assistance from CPW, conducted an evaluation of elk-calving needs and solicited public comments regarding proposed extensions.
“Our desire was to work with the community and partners to develop a closure that is science-based and has community support,” said Kevin Warner, Aspen-Sopris District Ranger for the Forest Service. “In doing so, we found common ground. Folks want to protect elk and their calves, and feel strongly that we should all do our part.”
Comments in favor of extending the restricted period were received from 44 entities, including partners such as Aspen Skiing Co., Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association, Roaring Fork Horse Council, Pitkin County government, the town of Snowmass Village, individual trail users, local residents and the public, the release states.
Wildlife monitoring cameras have shown hikers, dog walkers and cyclists recreating in the area illegally during the closure period in previous years. Violations can result in a fine of up to $5,000 and/or six months in jail, punishable by Forest Service regulation. Violations of a Snowmass Village ordinance may apply to areas of the trails within town boundaries.
Alternative trail suggestions, the release adds, include: the Highline/Lowline trails (open year-round); Sky Mountain Park trails (open May 16); North Rim trail (opens May 16); South Rim trail (open year-round); Ditch trail (open year-round); Sam’s Knob and Alpine Springs trails; West Government trail; and Elk Camp work roads.
Visit pitkinoutside.com for additional information on open trails. For other trail suggestions, or more information on the seasonal closure, contact the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District at 970-963-2266, or visit fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.