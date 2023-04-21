Snowmass ski area reaped another 36 inches of snow before it closed last weekend, boosting its 2022-23 season total to 409 inches, according to Aspen Skiing Co.
Snowmass was at 143% of its season average for October through March, based on records back to the 1994-95 season.
“Per our records, the last time we had more than 400 inches was 2007-08, with 2018-19 falling just shy,” Hannah Dixon, SkiCo communications manager, wrote in an email.
The season started with a bang and never let up. There were 35 inches of snow in October, or 137% of the average of 28 inches. The 53 inches in November were 121% of the average of 44 inches.
December brought 66 inches of snowfall to Snowmass, or 136% of the average of 49 inches. Another 72 inches of snow fell in January, or 141% of the average of 51 inches. In February there was 60 inches, or 110% of the average of 54 inches.
March was the big winner with 87 inches of snowfall, or 151% of the average of 57.5 inches, according to data shared by SkiCo.
For those five months, Snowmass collected 372 inches of snow compared to the average of 260.5 inches.
Meanwhile, the snow keeps falling. Aspen Mountain was prepped for closing weekend with 9 inches of fresh snow on Wednesday and Wednesday night. More snow is forecast for the closing weekend.
Speaking of closing weekend, Aspen Mountain closes on Sunday after an exceptionally long season. The ski area opened early on Nov. 19 because of the bountiful snow. The season was extended by a week for the same reason. That resulted in a season with 155 ski days.
Snowmass and Aspen Highlands ended their season in fine fashion April 16. Buttermilk closed April 2.
To celebrate closing weekend at Aspen Mountain, there will be live music at the Sundeck patio at the top of Aspen Mountain both Saturday and Sunday. The starting time wasn’t available Thursday from SkiCo. There will be drink specials at the pop-up Woody Creek Distillery bar. Both days will feature an Oasis Champagne Bar at mid-mountain, according to SkiCo’s guide to closing-day celebrations.
Then, of course, there is the celebratory mass ski down Bell Mountain on closing day. The event, which is called the Bell Mountain Buck-off by some and Rumble on the Ridge by others, is held at 1 p.m. on closing day, starting at the Ridge of Bell.
The tradition started in 1971 when the “ski gangs” known as the Buckaroos and the Aspen Flyers got together for a celebratory run. Now, 52 years later, the fun continues.