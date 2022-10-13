Snowmass Village’s four candidates for two open town council positions sat in the proverbial hot seat during a Squirm Night on Wednesday, answering questions ranging from how to define community character to managing rising project costs.
On Nov. 8, current Councilman Tom Goode’s name will appear on the ballot as the only incumbent for another council term, alongside newcomers Matthew Dubé, Susan Marolt and Britta Gustafson. The four candidates took turns answering questions from moderators for nearly an hour Wednesday night, following a similarly structured Squirm Night forum focused on the two mayoral candidates, incumbent Bill Madsen and challenger Reed Lewis.
The ambience of both sessions felt drastically different from last week’s Pitkin County Squirm Night featuring candidates for sheriff and commissioner. During the council candidates’ session Wednesday, each interviewee was given chances to address certain topics alongside one opponent, and while candidates differed in their opinions on most subjects, there was consensus around preserving the character of the community of Snowmass.
When the candidates were asked what one thing in Snowmass they would preserve forever, Goode said he agreed with all three of his challengers who answered before him: the bikeability of town, community character and the relationships that are formed over a lifetime in a close-knit community.
“This is just a wonderful community, and I love being here and living here,” he said.
Goode was first elected to the town council in 2015 and has served multiple terms on the council in addition to experience on the planning commission and board of appeals. After all of that experience, he said that Snowmass Village truly feels like his community.
“I’ve campaigned a number of times, between running for mayor and council itself, and it is a humbling experience. And I want to thank everybody,” he said. “This town is so special to me. I feel that my job is not done yet. That’s why I decided to run again.”
Gustafson, a Snowmass Village native who has spent her career documenting the town via a column in the Snowmass Sun and other local publications, did not hold back from stating her disagreement with Goode on Snowmass’ development philosophy when the two candidates were asked whether the term “just big enough” could or should make a comeback for Snowmass.
Goode maintained his opinion that the term is overused and that development will continue in the village via natural evolution — though he bemoaned that reality a bit, opining that Snowmass has gone from rural to urban.
Gustafson disagreed.
“I think the original vision was to have these nodes of development, and yes, they’ve gotten big, but they’ve always been part of the plan,” she said. “I still think that it’s something we aspire to and I think it’s really relevant, and it makes this place unique and special — and I don’t think we’ve lost it at all.”
While Gustafson pushed for preserving Snowmass’ rural vibe and simultaneously acknowledged its resort characteristics, Marolt said that growth should be managed so that things like community character and relationships can flourish. She was asked to define Snowmass’ community character and what its greatest threat might be, and she responded that the local residents, employees and businesses are the pieces that need to be fought for.
“The community character of Snowmass Village has to include the hiking, biking and skiing that is literally right outside our doorsteps, and that’s why we love it and that’s why I think our town is special,” she said. “But in addition to that, we have almost every amenity you could think of. For such a small town, it’s kind of unheard of — so having all that in one place and then having families that raise their kids here and local business owners who live and work here just is the icing on the cake.”
Marolt, who has lived in Snowmass for 30 years, said that her professional experience as a certified public accountant and her public service experience on the Aspen School District Board of Education gives her a lot of good tools to use in the role of town councilor.
For her opponent Dubé, who currently serves as a member of the Snowmass Village Rotary Club and the town’s planning commission, his campaign is all about his favorite “endearing qualities” about Snowmass Village: seeing friends at the grocery store, watching kids play together outside and sunrises on any of the town’s uncrowded trails. Dubé was asked for his opinion on whether he believed the town council listens to public comment and board recommendations, and he said that the council could go deeper.
“So when people are saying things such as, ‘I think growth is moving too fast or too slow or just right,’ I think maybe that needs to be explored a little bit,” he said. “I have talked with citizens about how they feel about the Snowmass government in general, and the quality and quantity of information, and I get mixed messages. I think some of the critical messages go to the difficulty of finding information.”
Snowmass Village residents will be asked to vote for two of the four candidates for council next month. For more information about how, when and where to vote, visit pitkinvotes.com.