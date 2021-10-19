The town of Snowmass Village next year plans to spend $63 million, with the lion’s share of its expenditures — roughly $32 million — funding capital projects.
“We’re kind of shooting all our ammo in one year,” Snowmass Town Councilor Bob Sirkus said at Monday’s council meeting. “I’m wondering ... if staff has a strategy as to why we’re trying to get so many big projects funded [in one year].”
The town’s 2022 budget has $13 million allocated toward the completion of the Mall Transit Center, with $6 million coming from Pitkin County’s Elected Officials Transportation Committee, $4.5 million from the state, $2 million from the town itself and $500,000 from RFTA.
However, according to council correspondence, the cost to build the transportation hub has ballooned from an original estimate of $12 million to more than $24 million “as the detailed designs continued to be developed and the project went ‘to market’ for true bid estimates.”
The town of Snowmass plans to apply for a $13.5 million “Buses and Bus Facilities Program” grant from the federal government to bridge the multimillion dollar funding gap for its transit center.
In addition to funding capital improvement projects like the Snowmass Mall Transit Center, council also supported $50,000 toward advancing the town’s Ice Age Discovery project.
“I like the idea of an app,” Sirkus said. “They have an app, it guides them where they have to go, it has information on it and if somebody wants to take it farther, then there is a way for them to take it farther.”
After fossils were uncovered in 2010 at Ziegler Reservoir, numerous scientists — with help from hundreds of volunteers — found more than 5,000 bones from 10 large mammals and over 30,000 small bones from 42 small vertebrate species.
“I still would like staff to put a little analysis together for us,” Councilor Tom Fridstein said of the project. “I think if you’re going to do it, you need to have something that’s someplace. You can’t expect people to just find it on an app. I think if you really want to sell this thing, you’ve got to have something that they can see and touch.”
Whether a physical space or app-based, the council was interested in at least exploring the revival of an exhibit that would display the fossils and direct people to the site where they were uncovered.
“We should try to create at least what we had on the mall to get started,” Snowmass Mayor Bill Madsen said of the previous discovery center. “Let’s see where it goes and maybe we can, you know, start getting some public-private money … We’ve just got to get started, otherwise nothing’s going to happen and I think we have a good opportunity.”
Madsen added, “I think the why is — we need to talk about climate change.”
The Snowmass Town Council will continue to review the 2022 budget, which is currently slated for a Nov. 1 adoption.