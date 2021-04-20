The Snowmass Village Town Council wants to break ground on 185 additional workforce housing units and as part of that goal on Monday, councilors dug into the merits of the town’s ongoing affordable housing policies.
“There needs to be multiple paths to get to this number,” Town Manager Clint Kinney said during Monday’s council meeting. “We need to continue to explore all of these options and see what’s reasonable when they come up.”
Currently, the town’s housing department manages 300 rental units and oversees 175 deed-restricted units. With respect to affordable workforce housing, town staff has recommended developing twice as many rental units than for-sale units moving forward.
“There is demand for both,” said Betsy Crum, Snowmass Village’s housing director, during the meeting. “We have this overwhelming demand for rental over ownership. I think every time we have a unit for sale we get 28 applicants for every one unit. We have, you know, 100 people on our studio list. We have ... huge demand.”
The council adopted its own “goal setting statement” on Feb. 16 and in it listed the development of affordable workforce housing as a “top priority.” Subsequently, local firms Connect One Design, DJ Architects, and JVA Consulting Engineers, in conjunction with town staff, developed a conceptual master housing plan to identify potential sites for more affordable workforce housing units in Snowmass Village.
“I think one of the things that, you know, the 2-to-1 ratio really does is it provides people with some hope because there is that huge gap between rental and ownership,” Mayor Bill Madsen said of the town’s goal relating to the ratio of rental to for-sale units.
The five sites contemplated for additional, affordable workforce housing units in Snowmass Village included: behind town hall, an infill site west of the town’s public works administrative offices, a Carriage Way Apartments’ parking lot, along Daly Lane near Benedict Park, and the town’s upper parking lots 10-12. According to construction cost assumptions, the site identified behind town tall, known as “Town Hall Draw,” would cost over $62 million to develop and would yield 90 units as well as 120 parking spaces. The site west of the town’s public works administrative offices would cost roughly $7.3 million to develop and create 12 new units and 20 parking spaces.
“You also have people too that could buy but they prefer to rent,” Councilor Alyssa Shenk said. “I think it’s very important to have different options ... people’s life circumstances change.
An affordable workforce housing development in one of Carriage Way Apartments’ parking lots was estimated to cost $25.6 million and would yield 39 units and 75 parking spots. Additionally, an affordable workforce housing development along Daly Lane would likely cost over $52 million and would also yield 72 units and 69 parking spaces.
Lastly, an affordable housing development in the town’s upper parking lots 10-12 would likely cost over $73.5 million and would add 78 additional workforce housing units.
“All of those ideas, to get to this 185 number...we’ve got to keep on the table,” Kinney said.