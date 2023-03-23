The Snowmass Village Town Council approved a new set of goals on Monday that the town will use to guide its efforts for the next two years.
Every two years, each new council adopts a set of goals to help it steer the town in the right direction. Since January, the council has held meetings to discuss their goals and draft a vision statement.
The new statement includes four goals: identify and provide more affordable, community, workforce housing; preserve, protect and retain locally owned and locally serving businesses; increase community engagement to foster emotional connectivity; and ensure public spaces and facilities meet the community’s unique character.
“I think that Snowmass is in such a great place right now and we just want to make sure that it continues to be a great place,” Mayor Bill Madsen said. “I think that the overriding theme of this goal session was, ‘Let’s make sure we’re listening to the community and let’s make sure we have opportunities to connect with the community, reach out to them, a lot of listening and meeting opportunities.’”
Madsen praised the progress that the town has made in the last decade, noting that when he first joined the council, he did so because the town felt sleepy and stalled out. Now, the town has become busy and economically healthy year-round, but the council has not stepped away from the important work such as infrastructure projects and affordable housing. Madsen said this council is taking in a mix of all of those issues, and that gives the group a compassionate vibe that makes it stand out from past councils.
“It’s a little bit of a different vibe. I think having more women on the council is a very different feeling,” he said. “If there’s one thing I would say about this council, it’s that they’re very compassionate, really concerned about the community.”
For newer council members, the goal-setting process was a new endeavor, but Britta Gustafson, who was elected to the council in November, said that it felt collaborative from the beginning.
“What I really loved about this process, though it was long, I think we started from a really clean foundation of just kind of getting to know each other and what we’ve heard and how we feel we can best lead and represent our community,” she said.
Gustafson said that throughout her campaign in the fall, she heard from many community members who felt a wide gap between the resort town and the local community, and that connection to one another was what they wanted most. She added that she was excited about several pieces of the goal statement, including the language that prioritizes locally owned and locally serving businesses, because those businesses benefit both residents and guests.
She also noted a sentence at the top of the document under “Strategic initiatives of Snowmass Village” that reads, “Preserve and protect open spaces and our environment to ensure that nature is and remains the dominant feature on the landscape.” Gustafson said that was meant to pay homage to Snowmass Village’s original 1966 vision that prioritized a natural landscape.
“I’m proud that 50 years later, that what we revere the most of that location and sense of place is still nature, and that that is a focal point for all of us,” she said.
The council’s vision statement will be posted on the town’s website later this week for the public to view. Visit tosv.com and click the “Government” drop down menu and then the “Town Council” tab.