Editor’s note: In this final installment of a three-part series with Snowmass Village Town Council candidates, the slate of five discuss connectivity and why they feel they are the best person for the job. To read the candidates’ views on development, town budgets, special events in the time of COVID-19 and what they think is “just big enough,” please visit aspendailynews.com.
Name: Matthew Owens
Occupation: 1. Housing Operations Manager — Aspen Skiing Co. (Resigned Sept. 2,. last day is Oct. 15) 2. Owner — Mr. Project Property Management LLC (Fall 2017- Current)
Political experience: This is my first time running for an official office. I have been a part of many grassroots political endeavors over the past 10 years. For example, I worked heavily on Colorado Proposition 105 by going door-to-door, sharing research and advocating for GMO labeling with local residents.
Years in Snowmass Village: Full-time resident for more than 16 years
Aspen Daily News: What do you recommend as a means of connectivity between the Snowmass Mall, Base Village and the Snowmass Center (after development)? Should the town contribute to upgrading the Skittles lift from Base Village to the Snowmass Mall?
MO: I’m very open to all ideas on this. Shuttle services on a small scale may work, similar to how the Viceroy shuttles people to and from Base Village. Possibly a people mover — such as a small gondola or Skittles concept — could be good as well.
The trail system connects well currently from the Snowmass Village Center to Base Village; however, it’s not great from the Base Village to the Mall. I think we need to consider all options and consider a multiple-solution approach on this. I don’t think there is one perfect answer, such as upgrading the Skittles lift. Obtaining input from local residents will be imperative, and having multiple options to move back and forth between these areas will most likely be the better way to go.
ADN: Why should voters elect you in November?
MO: As Snowmass Village continues to develop housing, parks, trails, Base Village and the Snowmass Center, my experience as a property manager and housing operations manager will be very helpful. I like things done on time, on budget and done right the first time.
We have to bounce back strong from COVID-19, as most businesses and citizens of Snowmass have been negatively impacted by this pandemic. I live here, I work here and I am raising a young family here. I am personally and professionally committed to ensuring that Snowmass thrives as quickly and safely as possible. We need people on council who are honest, have integrity, listen well and put others before themselves.
Name: Alyssa Shenk
Occupation: Attorney; Development and Events Coordinator — Pathfinders
Political experience: Snowmass Village Town Council, 2014-present; RFTA Board of Directors, alternate; Northwest Colorado Council of Governments, executive committee; Aspen Sister Cities Board of Directors
Years in Snowmass Village: 13 years (16 in the valley)
Aspen Daily News: What do you recommend as a means of connectivity between the Snowmass Mall, Base Village and the Snowmass Center (after development)? Should the town contribute to upgrading the Skittles lift from Base Village to the Snowmass Mall?
Alyssa Shenk: With the continued development of Base Village — and redevelopment potential in other key nodes — we need to prioritize enhanced, safe and hassle-free connectivity around town. When the town embarked on the Community Connectivity Plan, feedback was actively solicited in order to identify community priorities. Among those pinpointed were safer pedestrian crossings along Brush Creek Road, bike lanes, additional trail connections and improving the Skittles connection.
Although the CCP was never formally adopted by Town Council, it nevertheless brought to the forefront some of the connectivity issues most pressing in the community. Many families in the community have specific concerns regarding the safety of pedestrian crossings along Brush Creek Road, and I personally pushed hard to see the installment of flashing beacons and clearer signage. Improved crossings, especially with the new roundabout, have made a huge difference for those walking from the Base Village to the Snowmass Center, and as development continues, there is the potential for even better connectivity.
The Skittles continues to serve as the main portal between Base Village and the Snowmass Mall, and maintaining this connection is vital to the vibrancy of the entire village. During the CCP process, there were many ideas as to how this connection could be improved, including upgrades to the Benedict Trail. While I don’t believe upgrading or supplementing this connection is the town’s sole responsibility, I do think the town should initiate these changes and contribute, along with other key players, as necessary to see this enhancement through to completion.
ADN: Why should voters elect you in November?
AS: While serving the Snowmass Village community over the past six years — residents, acquaintances, employees, neighbors, guests, second-home owners and friends — I have developed valuable insight into the importance of ensuring families, and women in particular, have a distinct voice on town council.
My experience as a Snowmass town councilwoman has also afforded me the time to thoroughly learn and understand the processes by which the council adheres, our role as community leaders and how to best utilize my skills to guide effective decision making. My top-notch communication skills, legal training and certification in dispute resolution — specifically mediation — are uniquely valuable in evaluating the issues that come before Town Council.
I always welcome and value face-to-face interactions. Maintaining a strong presence within the town, whether in daily life or at events, has allowed me to engage more meaningfully. When addressing concerns of community members, I may not always have an immediate answer, but I am quick to respond and make the necessary connections to find a response. I will continue prioritizing my accessibility and desire to ensure that everyone’s voice is clearly heard. Working on behalf of the community has been meaningful, and I’m eager to help keep ushering Snowmass Village toward realizing its carefully identified goals.
Name: Jeff Kremer
Occupation: Retired, 40-year career in behavioral health care (mental health and chemical dependency); roles included clinician, clinical supervisor and program director. Final 20 years spent in senior management of two area organizations
Political Experience: To this point, I have never served in a governing capacity. Beginning in 2016, I participated for one and a half years on the Parks, Open Space, Trails and Recreation Steering Committee (POSTR) here in Snowmass Village. From that, I transitioned to be the first chair of the POSTR Advisory Board, a position I held until November of 2019. That experience afforded me the opportunity to interact with the council, citizens, town staff and other advisory boards.
Over the years, I have had the opportunity to present at many BOCC and Aspen City Council meetings on behalf of nonprofit human services agencies, including my own. I have been active in a variety of issues campaigns, particularly helping the Healthy Community Fund to get traction with Pitkin County voters as a tax-supported funding source for human services agencies.
Years in Snowmass Village: 29 years.
Aspen Daily News: What do you recommend as a means of connectivity between the Snowmass Mall, Base Village and the Snowmass Center (after redevelopment)? Should the town contribute to upgrading the Skittles lift from Base Village to the Snowmass Mall?
Jeff Kremer: Let’s start with the “fantasy” piece first. Allowing for where it falls as a priority at the time, as well as proper available financing, I would like to see a tram or gondola connect Snowmass Center with either Base Village, or possibly the Mall. Given that the implementation of that idea will not be imminent, I think we need to look at improvement of the trail system/sidewalks as a means of improved connectivity between these entities. Though not considered “sexy,” we already have an excellent method of connecting these nodes: It is called the Snowmass Village shuttle service.
I do not have enough information to determine whether or how much the town should contribute to upgrading the Skittles. I would need to know how much it would cost and how much developers or other partners would be contributing to the project. I do understand Eastwood has some money committed that may be applied to such a connectivity project — I just do not know the percentage of the cost it would cover.
ADN: Why should voters elect you in November?
JK: I have a skillset and experience that will benefit the governing of our community. Active listening skills were a cornerstone of my profession. They were something I practiced and taught for 40 years. I know how to collaborate and function effectively in a team, as that is all I have ever worked in. I have experience managing complex, challenging services, including budgeting, personnel management, grant writing, training and difficult decision making. I have a history of gravitating to leadership positions in every organization I have worked for. I bring a thoughtful, analytical approach to management, while tending to see the big picture and systemic consequences of decisions.
Snowmass Village is a resort that evolved into a community. There is no question these two things are interdependent — however, in recent years, it seems much of the time and energy of council has been on the resort side of things. I want to move the needle more to the community side of the equation and more tangibly support outcomes that will be experienced as enhancing the quality of life for those who live here. Being retired, I have the time and focus to fully dedicate myself to the role of a Snowmass Village councilmember.
Name: Gray Warr
Occupation: Adult Alpine Program Coordinator — Snowmass Ski School
Political experience: None
Years in Snowmass Village: Eight years
Aspen Daily News: What do you recommend as a means of connectivity between the Snowmass Mall, Base Village and the Snowmass Center (after development)? Should the town contribute to upgrading the Skittles lift from Base Village to the Snowmass Mall?
Gray Warr: I absolutely feel the town should contribute to upgrading the Skittles lift. At the end of a busy day of skiing, the Skittles line is a mile long, with a 45-minute wait. That wait is an economic drain and is time that could be spent in a restaurant or retail store. I’ve seen many a skier opt to get on the RFTA to Aspen instead of waiting in that line to apres in the Mall. It’s a missed opportunity. I also feel it would be nice to have a gondola connect the Snowmass Center to Base Village.
ADN: Why should voters elect you in November?
GW: Over the course of my mere 40 years on this planet, I’ve worked in many different fields. I’ve worked in the tourism industry; I’ve worked in hospitality; I’ve worked in the retail industry; I’ve worked in state government; I’ve worked in the federal government; I’ve owned my own business; and I’ve founded a nonprofit.
Currently, I work for the Snowmass Ski School as the adult alpine program coordinator and have insight into the goings-on of the ski industry. Working for guest services for the town of Snowmass Village has provided me with insight into the goings-on of the town. And finally, working for FEMA for nine years as a hazard mitigation community education and outreach specialist has helped me develop the No. 1 skill a decision maker should have: the art of listening.
Name: Tom Fridstein
Occupation: Architect
Political experience: Snowmass Village Planning Commission, chairman and five-year member; Snowmass Village Rotary Club 2019-2020, president; ASE Vision Committee
Years in Snowmass Village: Five years full time, 45 years part time
Aspen Daily News: What do you recommend as a means of connectivity between the Snowmass Mall, Base Village and the Snowmass Center (after development)? Should the town contribute to upgrading the Skittles lift from Base Village to the Snowmass Mall?
Tom Fridstein: Snowmass Village has developed over time to have three commercial cores, which should have viable pedestrian connections tying them together to facilitate the integration of our community activities and reduce vehicular traffic.
The Skittles gondola connecting Base Village with the Mall does not have sufficient capacity to handle large crowds and needs to be upgraded. When the Snowmass Center is redeveloped, it should be connected to Base Village by either an aerial lift or a bridge. I prefer a bridge, as it does not require the operating staff of an aerial lift, would always be open for use and creates an additional public space for enjoyment. Both connections should be considered part of our public infrastructure, and town council should take the lead in making them happen.
Council should commission a feasibility study of both an aerial and bridge connection to the Snowmass Center, and then design and construct the selected alternative. There are many parties — including Base Village residents and developers, and the merchants and developers of the Snowmass Center — that would benefit from this connection and should participate with the town in the cost.
Upgrading the Skittles is more complicated, as it is not owned nor operated by the town; however, council should take the lead in working with Base Village and Skico to find an acceptable replacement. The town should contribute part of the replacement cost, as it would be a valued asset to the public.
ADN: Why should voters elect you in November?
TF: I am running for town council because I care deeply about Snowmass Village, and I want to contribute my knowledge, my experience and my diligence to benefit all its residents and visitors.
I have learned much about our community as chairman of the planning commission and as a member and past president of the Rotary Club. I first visited Snowmass Village more than 50 years ago, in the year the resort opened. Since then, I have watched our community grow, visiting family and friends regularly before becoming a full-time resident.
My career as an architect has provided the experience to create high-quality environments, and has prepared me to assist the town as a knowledgeable problem solver and collaborative leader. My experience, skills and sensitivities will assist town council in maintaining the necessary balance in accommodating the growth of the village while preserving the natural and genuine aspects of the community that make it special.