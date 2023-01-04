The Snowmass Village Town Council adopted an ordinance on first reading on Tuesday to rezone the numbered parking lots on Carriage Way and in the West Village, which staff said was a necessary prelude to the Snowmass Mall Transit Center project application.
The lots consist of 11.95 acres of town-owned property, including the roadways along “Snowmelt Road” and all the numbered lots in the West Village. The lots are currently zoned as SPA, or Specially Zoned Area, and staff requested to rezone them as PUB, or Public, which senior planner Brian McNellis said would allow more flexibility for any future improvements.
“This would allow the facility — being the transit center — to be reviewed as a special review use, something that’s not currently allowed in the SPA zone,” McNellis said. “The SPA zone is very restrictive. It essentially doesn’t allow for much of anything. What you see is what you get in the SPA zone, so we felt it was appropriate to rezone it to public.”
In the Public zone, the property will be reserved for future community facilities, but not necessarily for the sole purpose of the transit center.
“Regardless of the transit center, the rezoning request staff feels is necessary to allow for any sort of future improvements to the numbered lots, to Carriage Way, any of those offshoot roads in the future,” McNellis said. “As I mentioned, SPA currently does not allow that, so this seemed to be sort of a natural request jumping ahead of what is needed for the transit center.”
The council passed the ordinance unanimously, although they asked about what kinds of future changes could be done under the Public zone. Any rezoning of the lots for the particular purpose of the transit center project would require those specific lots to be subdivided, McNellis said. Heating pumps, for example, could be installed under the Public zone.
“It seems the SPA-1 designation was just a placeholder from when everything got incorporated, and I think it makes sense to make this change,” said Councilman Tom Fridstein.
Second reading of the ordinance will require a public hearing, and staff plans to bring it back to the council on Jan. 17.
During their Tuesday meeting, council members also set a date for a goal-setting session. The town council typically sets goals each time a new council is elected into office, according to a memo from staff. The town uses the goals set by the council to guide the organization as a whole.
The last time the council set a series of goals was in February 2021, and members at the time named affordable workforce housing, community engagement and public spaces and facilities as their top goals. They also included safety, connectivity and transit, a continued commitment to environmental activism and resiliency, and regionalism to the list.
This time around, council members said they wanted to have several hours for a discussion about what their next goals should be. Fridstein said he was comfortable with many of the goals that the previous council set, but added that he would be looking to the council’s newest members for some fresh perspective.
The council will be setting new goals on Jan. 19, and the meeting will be open to the public.