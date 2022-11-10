With the election of Susan Marolt and Britta Gustafson to the Snowmass Village Town Council on Tuesday night, the council enters a new era of leadership with its first-ever female majority.
Unofficial results from the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s office showed that as of early Wednesday morning, Marolt had received the most votes of the four candidates vying for two open council seats and Gustafson trailed right behind her. Marolt received slightly less than 35% of votes cast, with 894 votes, and Gustafson garnered 31%, with 798 votes. Voters were allowed to choose two of the four candidates in the race.
Reached by phone on Wednesday, Marolt said that she was excited about the results and looking forward to serving the community as well as the opportunity to check in with community members about where Snowmass is today and where they see it going.
“That was my focus during the campaign, and I think Britta’s as well, actually. That’s sort of what we heard from voters that they were interested in,” she said. “I think it’s really important to keep the community engaged in knowing what’s going on and gathering their input along the way.”
Marolt and Gustafson’s terms will officially begin at the council’s next regular meeting on Nov. 21. Officials confirmed that with the two new additions joining current Councilwoman Alyssa Shenk, women will hold the council majority for the first time in the town’s 40-year history.
“It’s pretty thrilling to be part of a female majority for the first time in Snowmass’s history on our council,” Gustafson said Wednesday afternoon. “I haven’t had a chance yet to chat with Susan, but we all kind of communicated and wished each other luck. That was particularly heartening given the political tone of our country these days.”
Both women are coming into their first terms on the council, but neither are strangers to public service. Marolt most recently served on the Aspen School District Board of Education from 2014-21, and also has experience on a number of local boards and committees dating back to 1993. She said she’s looking forward to using that experience to guide her as a councilperson.
“I feel like the way that I did things on the school board is that I really like to listen to the community,” she said. “I’m open, I’m happy to hear from anybody via email or phone call, and I think that’s a really important part of the job — gathering input from the community and then conveying it to town staff so we can implement the things that people want.”
Gustafson, a Snowmass Village native, has served on the board of directors at both the Little Red Schoolhouse and the Wildwood School, as well as the Town of Snowmass Village Think Tank where she contributed to developing the town’s current Comprehensive Plan. She said that during the campaign season, she put a lot of effort into walking around town and introducing herself to people she had never met before, especially those who had perspectives she had not yet heard.
“It was really inspiring, and I could feel frustrations, too… There is still a certain level of frustration that there’s not more representation,” she said. “I look forward to finding a way to a two-way street so there’s more spaces for communication to happen so everyone feels like there is some way for them to reach out.”
The council election was calm compared with other, more contentious races in the community. Gustafson noted that all four of the candidates had relationships with each other and did not feel the need to say hurtful things or cling to disagreements.
“I think we embodied what all politics should, which is looking at each other as humans and understanding that there’s no need to talk about negative aspects of another person’s character,” she said. “We can agree to disagree and be friends. We should strive for that.”
With their victories, Marolt and Gustafson defeated incumbent Tom Goode, who has served on the town council for nearly eight years (including a term as mayor), and Matt Dubé, a current member of the Snowmass Village Planning Commission.
Goode agreed with Gustafson that the race was clean, adding that while he was disappointed not to serve another term, Snowmass is lucky to have so many people willing to run for office.
“I wish them very well, and wish them luck and I look forward to seeing what the town does with them,” he said. “I think the world of Alyssa and [Councilman] Tom Fridstein and [Mayor] Bill Madsen. I’ll miss being with them, but I’ll be around.”
Goode said he has not yet made any plans to seek reelection in the future, but in the meantime, he’s looking forward to continuing to officiate high school football games and possibly resuming his role as a coach. He added that to have a female majority will be a really cool thing for Snowmass, and while he’ll be glad to have his Monday nights free again, he won’t be going anywhere.
“It was a change of pace for me, and I think I added something to the community’s voice,” Goode said. “I’m not leaving the community. I look forward to seeing everybody like I always have at the post office and going skiing. I’m still around if anybody needs me.”
Madsen was reelected as mayor on Tuesday night, defeating Reed Lewis.