Incumbent Bill Madsen led the Snowmass Village mayor’s race with 548 votes, or 60%, over challenger and former councilman Reed Lewis who pulled 362 votes, or 40%, according to incomplete election returns as of 9:04 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Madsen, who was elected to Snowmass Village Town Council in 2014 and elected mayor in 2020, said securing the spot for his second mayoral term means to him that “it’s time to get back to work.”
Madsen was born and raised in Aspen and has lived in Snowmass for 26 years. When asked why he thinks Snowmass Village voters re-elected him as their mayor, Madsen said, “I think they recognize that I’m a part of the community. I enjoy working for them and with them, and I’m a ski bum just like they are.”
In the Snowmass Village town council race, four candidates were vying for two open seats. Susan Marolt and Britta Gustafson were looking to take those two seats, according to unofficial election results as of 9:04 p.m. on Tuesday night.
The two winners are determined by who accumulates the first and second most votes of the four candidates.
As of press time, Marolt garnered 612 votes, or 36%, and Gustafson followed suit with 513 votes, or 30%. Coming in third and fourth, respectively, was incumbent Tom Goode with 344 votes, or 20%, and Matt Dubé with 239 votes, or 14%.
Ballot issue 2C
Snowmass Village residents were also asked to vote “yes” or “no” on ballot issue 2C, which pertains to expanding the permissible uses of existing sales tax revenues and lodging tax revenues to include workforce housing efforts. The proposal passed with 779 votes in favor of the ballot issue, or 82.5%, compared to a 165 number of votes in opposition to the ballot issue (17.5%).
Ballot issue 2C was framed as, “Authorizing the expanded use of existing tax dollars for workforce housing.” According to the ballot wording, the funds will be used for “acquisition, construction, rehabilitation, operation and maintenance of town-owned, controlled or sponsored workforce housing.”
The passage of 2C does not impose any new tax nor raise any existing tax rate. It aims to construct and maintain more workforce housing, which is “necessary to help support the economy,” according to statements in support of the issue.
Madsen spoke to the passage of 2C with enthusiasm on Tuesday night.
“It’s great to see because everywhere, not just Snowmass Village, but across the country, housing is becoming a bigger and bigger issue,” Madsen said. “And we need people living and working in the community.
“When you have that sense of recognition with people,” he continued, “that’s what builds community — bumping into people in the grocery store, at the post office, on the mountain — it’s how we get to know each other.”