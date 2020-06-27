The town of Snowmass Village announced earlier this month that it will be sending $25 vouchers good at potentially any Snowmass Village licensed business to all residents between Aspen and Old Snowmass.
The “Love a Local” campaign represents $200,000 in economic stimulus spending designed to flow into local businesses’ pockets, in the form of 8,000 gift cards that are expected to be sent to local mailboxes “before the end of June,” according to a June 15 press release. The program is part of a larger campaign to encourage residents and visitors alike to keep their business within Snowmass and to shop as local as possible.
“We are committed to supporting the economic resiliency of Snowmass,” Snowmass Village Mayor Markey Butler said in the press release. “We have already contributed $200,000 to the broader county’s financial assistance programs to help individuals meet their critical needs with rent, utility and food assistance, and are now adding an additional $200,000 to create the Love a Local program to support our local business community. The future success of our community is up to each and every one of us — we need to support our local businesses. The decisions that each of us makes now, today, will shape who we are for years to come. Support your favorite coffee joint, fight for your favorite gear shop, give love to your local business owner. We are giving you $25 to get the ball rolling.”
Voucher recipients can redeem vouchers for any purchase at participating businesses, including liquor, marijuana and grocery stores. Vouchers must be redeemed in one transaction and have no cash value. Vouchers expire July 31.
Participation is open to all businesses who have a town of Snowmass Village business license and a physical location in Snowmass Village. To participate, businesses are asked to register at tosv.com/love and once registered, they will receive a PDF and/or decal that they can display to show they accept vouchers. Businesses can redeem vouchers for $25 each with the finance department at town hall. Details for voucher redemption are also provided on the website.
Vouchers for $25 will be mailed to Snowmass Village and Woody Creek P.O. boxes and Aspen and Old Snowmass residential addresses before the end of June. Vouchers will also be distributed to Snowmass Village organizations with front line staff and will be available to Snowmass Village sales tax refund households without an 81615 P.O. Box upon request to the town manager’s office.
Other local government agencies have been giving out local business vouchers as an economic stimulus tool in light of COVID-related hardship. These include the city of Aspen, which mailed $25 cards to 1,500 households who had received city food tax refunds (those cards could not be used for liquor or marijuana). The Aspen Chamber Resort Association also is giving $25 gift cards good in Aspen and the ABC to tourists staying with local lodging operators. Basalt has also given out “Basalt Bucks” $20 vouchers to its residents.
The property manager of the Snowmass Village Mall also sent $20 gift cards to P.O. Boxes in Snowmass and Woody Creek.