Snowmass Village residents still have time to share their concerns about the town’s short-term rental regulation proposals before any legislation is drafted.
Today, the town council will hear an update on the public feedback that has been collected thus far. The feedback window will close on July 31.
At their regular meeting on June 6, council members came to a consensus that any property owner intending to operate an STR must register with the town annually and comply with regulations, according to a memorandum from Assistant Town Manager Greg LeBlanc. The town has since been collecting community feedback on the proposals.
“This is just a check-in,” LeBlanc said of today’s work session. “That feedback form is really running two months and will run through the end of this month. We didn’t want too much time to pass without checking in with council.”
The town has collected almost 90 responses; LeBlanc said it seemed to him that the feedback was coming from a good mix of people. Respondents were asked to provide comments on specific areas of the proposal, such as the 56-night annual rental limit, the safety regulations and the occupant limit of two people per bedroom plus four. Respondents also were asked to comment on whether they feel those recommendations are too restrictive, not restrictive enough or about right.
Respondents’ views were varied, with some arguing that all of the proposals were too restrictive, others saying they were nowhere near restrictive enough and others taking a middle view. One respondent said the 56-night rental limit would cut their income by half, if not more, but said the safety regulations and occupant limit sounded OK.
Another respondent said none of the proposals were restrictive enough. The rental-night and occupancy limits only will serve to attract more tourists seeking a party atmosphere, they said.
“Please don’t turn Snowmass into a party town,” the respondent added. “It will ruin the quality of life and actually turn away tourists that come to spend in the long run if it’s a bunch of overcrowded party rentals.”
Another respondent said STRs should be prohibited in all cases unless the applicable homeowners association chooses to opt in, and in the case of duplexes, the tenants in both units should have to opt in.
“[I am] very against the 56-day limit as it will hurt the local businesses and restaurants in Snowmass, in what is already a very seasonal town, much more so than Aspen,” another said.
On Monday, staff will present the anonymous comments to the council, which are available for the public to view along with the meeting agenda on the town’s website.
LeBlanc said community feedback is important to the town and he was feeling good about the amount of responses that have already been collected. Today, he will ask council members for input on the responses and then revisit them at a future work session with a more complete report.
After that point, the town is expected to move forward with drafting legislation.
“The town values feedback, and so we like to take any opportunity that we can to check in with our community,” LeBlanc said. “Whether it’s a feedback form or a community survey, we like to check in.”
The feedback form is active and can be found at tosv.com/str. Today’s work session will take place at 4 p.m. at the town hall and is open to the public.