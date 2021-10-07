Snowmass Town Councilman Tom Fridstein called the town’s 2022 budgeting cycle “a backdoor process” and Councilman Tom Goode said money had “snuck in” the budget.
“That’s really not fair to say ‘snuck in,’” Clint Kinney, town manager for Snowmass Village, said during Monday’s Snowmass Village Town Council meeting in response to Goode’s assertion.
“We are purposely calling these numbers out. We purposely put these numbers on the brightest sheets up front. …If they’re surprising, I will own that all day. But, please, don’t say ‘snuck in.’”
Goode’s frustration had to do with $550,000 being included in next year’s budget for a consultant to continue designing a roundabout for the intersection of Owl Creek and Brush Creek roads. Goode did not recall council directing staff to pursue the work, especially not for more than a half-million dollars.
The town previously contracted with engineering firm SGM to design the roundabout. The $550,000 budgeted in 2022 would finalize the roadway’s design.
Fridstein shared Goode’s concerns about the expensive, but budgeted, line item.
“You’re asking for a half-a-million dollars for design. I mean we already know what the thing is,” Fridstein said during Monday’s council meeting. “I don’t understand the process here. … I mean, to me, $550,000 is a lot of money.”
Fridstein and Goode both wanted to know why the high-dollar amount was included in the proposed budget without the council having had the opportunity to discuss the matter thoroughly.
During a work session on Feb. 8, the town council did hear a presentation concerning the roundabout’s ongoing design work. However, the discussion was listed as an “update” only — not an agenda item requiring council action.
In an interview Wednesday, Goode said he thought the town had enough roundabouts and that he simply liked to “keep honest people honest.”
However, Goode made clear that he did not think town staff had intentionally done anything incorrectly. He said he wants staff, and council members, to be on the same page, especially as it relates to costly line items like engineering services.
“I don’t think there is anything going on in the backyard that I’m not aware of,” Goode said. “That was an item that stuck out like a sore thumb to me, [$550,000] for a design — for a roundabout that we have not even approved yet.”
Altogether, within its 2022 budget the town of Snowmass Village anticipates $48 million in revenue and $63 million worth of expenditures, largely on major capital improvement projects like those to the mall transit plaza and town park. The difference between the revenue and spending figures is due to capital-improvement costs being covered by reserve funds.
Also on Wednesday, Fridstein said he was not uncomfortable with how the town’s budget discussions had started calling it “normal process.”
“It’s a time when everything bubbles to the top and we talk about it, that’s the way it should be,” Fridstein said. “It’s our job to call out anything that we haven’t discussed and make sure we discuss it. So, I think that’s the issue.”
Over the next few weeks, the town council will continue to review and the 2022 budget before a formal vote on whether to adopt it. It will likely be finalized in early November.
“When you’ve got $63 million of expenditures, it does get complex,” Kinney said Wednesday. “But, that’s why we go through a budget process. … At the end of the day our job with this budget is to make sure it reflects council goals.”