The Snowmass Village Town Council meets today at 4 p.m. for a regular meeting, where town staff will provide a report on the ongoing short-term rental discussion.
The council most recently discussed the topic on May 9, when staff asked council members to come to a consensus on how STRs should be regulated going forward. Council members discussed limiting STRs to 56 rental nights per year and also asked staff to include an inspection fee on all STR permits.
Today, staff will present a draft that includes a rental night limit of 56 days a year, a maximum occupancy limit of two people per legal bedroom plus four, and a penalty fee schedule. According to a memorandum from Town Manager Clint Kinney, staff will be asking the council for direction to proceed with the drafted regulations, advertise them and seek public feedback.
The proposed regulations will respond to council goals and objectives related to community character and financial goals that are directly impacted by STRs, as well as the town’s 2018 comprehensive plan, according to the memo.
“Over the decades, debates about Snowmass Village being primarily a resort or a community have persisted,” the plan says. “Through the planning process, we have concluded that this debate is miscalculated — it should not be an ‘either/or’ debate. Snowmass Village is a community that encompasses a resort. Community and resort are not — and do not need to be — mutually exclusive. We are proud of our community and the resort in our community.”
In addition to the night limits, occupancy and fee schedule, the proposal will require the following on future STR permits: an owner’s name, the address of the unit, a letter from all applicable homeowners associations approving the unit to be rented on a short-term basis, a name and contact information for a designated owner representative that can be contacted at all times, as well as a list of how the unit is advertised — such as an AirBnb number or VRBO number.
Applicants must also identify the number of bedrooms and beds in the unit, identify the number of parking spaces available and include an affidavit attesting that the accommodations have working carbon monoxide and smoke detectors that have been tested and function properly. The property owner will also be required to have rental insurance.
The town hopes to have an STR permit system in place by this fall at the soonest. The town council has also expressed interest in broadening the restricted use of the lodging tax and marketing tax to also allow the revenue to be used for workforce housing needs, according to the proposal, and the town is expecting the need for flexibility to arise as the process moves forward to maintain responsiveness to the community’s desires and market conditions for STRs.
The council will discuss a plan at today’s meeting to conduct community outreach and collect community feedback. The council meeting is open to the public at Town Hall. Members of the public will have an opportunity to provide comments at the beginning of the meeting.