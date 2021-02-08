The town of Snowmass Village would like to have a new transit center at the Snowmass Mall completed in time for ski season 2024. The facility’s initial cost is estimated to be around $12 million. The center would be used for both the Snowmass Village Shuttle as well as buses from the Roaring Fork Transit Authority (RFTA) and be located near the site of the current Lot 6.
Snowmass Village Transportation Director David Peckler updated town council on the project at the Feb. 1 town council meeting. Last April, a preliminary design option was approved.
The town will work in collaboration with Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc., an architectural, planning and engineering firm, said Peckler, and approximately $950,000 will be spent on design in 2021.
Town staff will choose a contractor this year for the project, and that will allow for a more detailed construction management plan and budget to be created. A firmer timeline for the project is also on the radar.
Snowmass Mayor Bill Madsen last week called the new transit center “transformative” for the village.
Construction could commence after the end of the 2022 ski season, and the current plans call for the project to take approximately 617 days, Peckler said. The target for completion is the beginning of the 2024 ski season.
Electric option anticipated
The transit center would consist of a parking garage with 144 spaces on the bottom level and on the roof deck would be approximately 46,000 square feet of bus bays and passenger loading platforms. Instead of the current arrangement where RFTA parks and loads passengers between Lot 5 and Lot 6 and the Snowmass Village Shuttle parks and loads passengers on Daly Lane underneath the Snowmass Mall, the new facility would combine those functions. A new road would wrap around the facility linking Carriage Way to the upper numbered lots.
The preliminary budget places the cost of the project at around $12 million. Construction costs account for roughly $10 million of that number, with $1 million earmarked for inflation and another $1 million budgeted for utility work that would provide electric charging stations in the parking garage and provide electrification for any future electric buses from either RFTA or Snowmass Village.
Grants will be applied for with the state of Colorado and with the federal government in the hopes of raising up to $8 million of the total cost. The valleywide Elected Officials Transportation Committee (EOTC) has earmarked $6 million for the new facility since a bonding election in 2000, and has placed that amount in their 2022 budget. The bonding language did not call for the amount to be adjusted for inflation.
“I think the combination of the RFTA services along with the town of Snowmass services will significantly reduce the friction for the riders and make it easier for them,” said David Pesnichak, EOTC’s regional transportation administrator.
“We have a lot of tourists coming through there, and this will simplify the point of access. I really hope it encourages transit ridership,” he said.
In addition to combining Snowmass Village buses and RFTA buses in a single location, one of the other main goals of the project is to have a new facility that is on the same grade as the main level of the Snowmass Mall.
The proposed design calls for the new facility to abut directly up to the Snowmass Mall so when you exit the mall on the breezeway that passes Gene Taylor Sports you will walk directly on to the new transit facility at the same grade.
David Peckler outlined some of the additional goals: “We have a tremendous amount of bus/pedestrian conflicts between the short-term parking in Lot 6 and the main access to the Snowmass Mall.
“This new facility would put that short-term parking under the transit deck. We also have challenges with providing access for people with disabilities to the ski area, and this allows for better access to the ski area and Challenge Aspen’s offices,” Peckler said.
The proposed new transit center represents a major investment in the Snowmass Mall area. The 2018 Snowmass Village Comprehensive Plan calls for investment in the community in the three commercial nodes of town and the construction of this new facility would align with that plan, said Snowmass Village Town Manager Clint Kinney.
RFTA CEO Dan Blankenship noted that the facility has been planned for a long time.
“Anything that improves the experience for our passengers is a benefit to RFTA,” said Blankenship. “The Snowmass Mall (bus stop) has served us well for probably in excess of 30 years, but it was designed to accommodate fewer passengers and fewer buses. So what is intended by this project is to consolidate the staging areas for both RFTA and the Snowmass town shuttle systems.”
According to Blankenship, in a normal year during winter (RFTA’s peak season) approximately 3,000 people a day get on and off a RFTA bus at the Snowmass Mall. In the last year, because of the COVID-19 virus, those numbers have been slashed due to public health regulations.
Currently, RFTA can only run at up to 50% of capacity. Peckler noted that Snowmass’ ridership has also been running at approximately 50% of normal the last year.
The new facility will give buses more space to maneuver and better separation between the different services, making it easier for passengers to know which bus to get on, according to Blankenship. RFTA has designated a contribution of $500,000 for the project, along with lending assistance for Snowmass to apply and obtain its construction funding grants.
“Snowmass is a difficult site because of the topography,” said EOTC’s Pesnichak. “And trying to accommodate people in ski boots and big buses and little children, there’s a whole lot of things to consider. I think this plan and design takes all of them into account, and I’m very happy with it.”