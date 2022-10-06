Snowmass Village officials believe they have found a perfect way to keep the momentum going on adding workforce housing without raising taxes.
The town will ask residents in the Nov. 8 election if the permissible uses of existing sales tax revenues and lodging tax revenues can be expanded to include workforce housing efforts. The question is 2C on the ballot.
“Currently, these two existing taxes are restricted so that they can only be used to promote tourism,” said a statement submitted by the town in favor of the ballot question. “By voting yes, these taxes will still be used for tourism promotion, but any funds not needed to adequately promote tourism could then be used to create and maintain new workforce housing.”
A “yes” vote won’t increase taxes. A “no” vote won’t decrease taxes. It is a matter of whether or not voters approve expanding the use to include housing.
No comments were submitted in opposition to the proposal.
The town’s 2.4% lodging tax has been in place since it was approved by voters in 2005. In addition, a 2.5% sales tax is dedicated to tourism-related uses since it was approved by voters in 2002.
The lodging tax revenues are currently restricted for use on group sales. The sales tax is dedicated to marketing, special events and public relations efforts.
The town council voted unanimously in September to send the question to the ballot and to pass a resolution urging support. The Fair Campaign Practices Act prohibits spending of public funds to influence the outcome of an election vote but elected bodies can express their view.
“The town council has identified there is a need” for affordable housing, said Town Manager Clint Kinney. “We’ve made progress over the decades. The need continues to be high.”
The town oversees roughly 475 affordable housing units, including 300 rentals and 175 deed restricted for-sale units. The latest additions were 15 deed-restricted single-family homes at Coffey Place about three years ago and the more recent purchase of roughly 40 apartments units at the former Snowmass Inn.
The council set a goal in February 2021 of adding 175 more affordable housing units. Town staff worked with consultants to identify potential sites for more workforce housing units in the village when funds came available.
The Marketing, Group Sales and Special Events Board — also known as the Tourism Board — advanced the idea of sharing the revenues dedicated to marketing, according to Kinney. The reasoning was, “If we’re promoting tourism, we need housing,” he said.
A memo from Kinney to the council on Sept. 6 amplified that point.
“The relationship and correlation between tourism and the need for workforce housing is such that expanding the potential uses of these tax funds seemed obvious,” Kinney wrote. “Increased tourism is a factor in the need for workforce housing and increased workforce housing can help meet the needs of tourism related business.”
The Tourism Board also suggested splitting future tax revenues in a mix of 80% for tourism-related purposes and 20% for workforce housing. The council declined to place the specific split in the ballot question, but it included wording in its resolution in support of the ballot question that funding for the tourism efforts will be maintained at past levels. Extra funds collected will go to housing. In addition, the $10 million fund balance in the pot for tourism will remain dedicated to tourism, Kinney said.
The town’s lodging and sales taxes have been reaping increasing amounts of revenues in recent years. Slightly more than $8.5 million was generated from the two taxes combined in 2021, according to town government figures. In 2022, the town is on track to collect just over $10 million. The forecast is the taxes will generate more than $11 million next year, the first year some of the funds would go to workforce housing, if voters approve the question.
At a 80-20% split, the town could be collecting more than $2 million annually for housing.
Ballot question 2C is titled “Authorizing the expanded use of existing tax dollars for workforce housing.” The ballot wording says the funds will be used for “acquisition, construction, rehabilitation, operation and maintenance of town-owned, controlled or sponsored workforce housing.”
The second half of the question affirms that the revenues produced by the lodging and sales taxes can be collected, retained and spent without regard to spending, revenue-raising or other limitations in the Colorado Constitution. That is essentially affirming voter approval of the taxes in 2002 and 2005.
Ballots will be mailed to all registered voters on Oct. 17. Voters who want to go to a polling site have options as explained on the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s website, www.pitkinvotes.com/2022-general.
Snowmass Village voters will also select a mayor and two council members. In the mayor’s race, incumbent William “Bill” Madsen is facing a challenge from former councilman Reed Lewis.
There are four candidates for the two council seats. Incumbent Thomas “Tom” Goode is seeking reelection. The other candidates are Susan Marolt, a former member of Aspen School District Board of Education, longtime town resident Britta Gustafson and Snowmass Village Planning and Zoning Commission member Matthew Dubé.