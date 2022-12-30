The big storm that dumped a foot and a half of fresh powder on Snowmass brought with it an omen for holiday travel, as the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport recorded its first commercial flight shutout in several years.
Bill Tomcich, community liaison to the commercial airlines serving the airport, said all 36 commercial flights in and out of the airport Wednesday were either canceled or diverted. He said he couldn’t account for all the private flights in and out, but he believed the majority — if not all — of those also were not completed as scheduled.
“It’s very rare that the airport has a complete shutout for the entire day,” Tomcich said. “But there were low clouds, fog and very limited visibility. The flights couldn’t see the airport by the time they got down to their minimum descent altitude, so there was not a single arrival or departure commercial all day.”
Tomcich was unsure of the exact previous date that the airport had seen no commercial traffic, but said it’s been “a couple years.”
Cancellations began on Tuesday night as the warm precipitation led to thick clouds, Tomcich said. Nine total flights were diverted — seven to Grand Junction, where passengers were loaded up on buses and vans to the valley. Up until the storm, Tomcich said commercial flights had completed 94% of their routes into and out of the airport, starting in November.
The shutout made Thursday a busy “catch-up” day with delays, but the majority of flights proceeded.
The snow on Tuesday and Wednesday was the first of potentially three storms to pass through the Western Slope around the turn of the calendar.
“For a skier, this is going to be just a delight for the holiday weekend,” National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Miller said. “It’s going to be dumping — it’s going to be some great conditions out there, but really the issue is going to be for those who have to travel through all that.”
Miller, who is based in the weather service’s Grand Junction station, said an “active storm cycle” is inbound, with a new storm front beginning Friday night and resolving Saturday morning before another passes through Saturday night that could linger into Monday or Tuesday.
Today’s storm figures to be a weaker wave, as moisture runs into the mountain range and gets lifted in what is called an orographic lift. It could bring some rain in the beginning, but the NWS projects it to drop 2-4 inches in Aspen tonight.
The second storm starting Saturday is more “coherent,” Miller said. For those looking to get out of the valley, Tuesday and Wednesday may be the best bet, he said, before another storm looks to make its presence known.
“I think Monday is going to be kind of that day where you start to really see conditions start to improve, but they probably won’t be completely better until probably midday Tuesday to the afternoon hours,” Miller said. “Wednesday looks like it should be mostly dry, but then it looks like we have another system kind of right on the heels of that one.”
The first storm brought 18 inches of fresh powder to Snowmass, 13 inches to Highlands and 10 inches each to Ajax and Buttermilk.
AspenWeather.net projects between 5-10 inches between today and Saturday at Buttermilk, with up to 14 at Ajax by Sunday morning.
“It might rain downvalley but who really cares. Up high it’s going to be killer,” Ryan Boudreau of AspenWeather.net said.
Downvalley, the weather could cause problems for those trying to navigate in and out, particularly along Interstate 70, with NWS forecasting snow every day through Monday.
The airport is dealing with its winter peak in terms of commercial flights. Extremely high traffic demand is expected through next week, but less disruptive weather patterns than the storm that knocked out commercial flights on Wednesday.
“We’re certainly going to have more snow throughout the weekend, but I think it’s more showery in nature, and there’s a lot of uncertainty about the timing of the forecast,” Tomcich said. “We’re going to have more storms coming through, the difference is it’s going to be colder. That warm system we had [Wednesday], I don’t think we’re going to be seeing that again, and that’s what created the fog that reduced the visibility yesterday.”