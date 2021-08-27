Michaela Carpenter, co-owner and founder of Here House, wants people to walk away from the clubhouse this weekend with a hankering — a craving — for more philosophical exploration.
From Friday to Sunday, the social club will host its first-ever, weekend-long event, “Socrates Café,” offering three nights of shared discussions around controversial topics. Each evening from 6-9 p.m., Here House will present a 90-minute inquiry session, followed by small plates and a live classical music performance.
The special programming is open to the public, with single-night tickets available to purchase for $60 and weekend passes for $150. While the club does not typically charge a fee for its monthly events, organizers decided on an accessible price for Socrates Café with the intent to incentivize audience engagement.
“We felt, when you pay for a small ticket like this, you’re more committed to contributing and receiving from that event, and we want people at the table who are going to be engaged in the dialogue,” Carpenter said. “For less than $100, you’ll be fed, your senses will be played and hopefully, your mind and your spirit will be stimulated and inspired.”
The three topics for discussion include: “The Big Breakdown and Modern Spirituality” on Friday, “Afghanistan: A Reason for Optimism” on Saturday and “Plant Medicine (And Other Emerging Psychedelics)” on Sunday. Each was chosen due to its timeliness and relevance in the world, but also its relevance to the Aspen community, according to Carpenter.
“This is really an exploration, not a public statement,” Carpenter said. “Our goal is to transcend binary thinking. We’re not trying to find solutions; we’re asking more and more questions. We’re pulling the thread.”
Carpenter organized and planned the event, alongside her mother and Here House partner Candice Carpenter Olson and Paula Nirschel, a longtime Aspenite and founder of “Action for Afghan Women (AFAW),” a nonprofit organization established in 2013 to create educational opportunities, employment skills and human rights counseling for Afghan women. Carpenter, Olson and Nirschel will co-host the weekend and moderate the discussions.
Olson — who received her master’s degree in world religions from Union Theology Seminary at Columbia University in New York — will moderate Friday night’s talk, exploring the ways in which modern spirituality today has drawn from an array of old and new religious and spiritual practices. Olson will be joined by local experts and practitioners from both sides of the field, featuring Andrew Scott, founder and president of “Open Mind Project,” former Aspen Chapel Rev. Gregg Anderson and Jayne Gottlieb, yoga and meditation teacher and founder of Aspen Shakti.
“Aspen is a very spiritual community, people live here because they are pulled here, and I like to call this collective vibration a form of spirituality,” Carpenter said. “Everyone’s going to have their individual experience with spirituality, and that’s what will make Friday’s conversation so rich.”
Carpenter will moderate Saturday’s discussion on Afghanistan with Nirschel, who has devoted her life’s work to helping Afghan women. According to Carpenter, two Afghan women — one who is in Canada and one who is in Afghanistan — will be present on Zoom during the conversation.
While this subject may not seem as relevant to our direct community, bringing a crucial, global topic into our small town might be uncomfortable but is essential to being the forward-thinking collection of global citizens who make up Aspen, Carpenter maintained.
“Many people come to the Aspen bubble to escape here and play here,” she said. “But those of us who really live here have to work to bring the outside world in and make sure that we are still paying attention — that we are still exploring issues that put humanitarian rights at risk.”
To wrap up the weekend, Olson will moderate the plant medicine and emerging psychedelics inquiry, accompanied by Juan Pablo Cappello, founder of the telemedicine wellness company NUE Life Health; Lori Kret, a local psychotherapist and founder of the Aspen Relationship Institute; as well as veterans and others who will share both positive and negative life-changing experiences with psychedelics.
According to Carpenter, the structure for every conversation will begin with an unbiased educational and contextual piece presented by experts on the specific topic, followed by open-ended questions between audience members and speakers. Guests will then break into groups of five or so to engage in smaller, more intimate discussions.
“Socrates Weekend is an encircled conversation, where everyone’s opinion, everyone’s thoughts have space to live themselves out or to fizzle and die on the table,” Carpenter said. “The idea is to get everything out in the open and available to the collective consciousness.”
In a town founded on the idea of the mind, body and spirit — on the idea of inquiry, exploration and expansion — Carpenter emphasized the importance of preserving the nodes of think tanks and spaces where thought leaders, collaborators and innovators come together, ask questions and immerse in open dialogue.
She worries the Aspen spirit has been a little on the backburner in recent years, motivating the women of Here House to plan and host this weekend’s program.
“Candice, Paula and I fear stagnation. We always want to be growing and inquiring,” Carpenter said. “The Socrates Café is an invitation to Aspen to join us in that personal growth, and it’s an exciting opportunity for us to reignite that Aspen spirit.”