Registration opened Friday for returning teams in the city of Aspen’s adult softball league — which has been going on for at least 40 seasons — and the general public may register starting June 15. Games start the week of Monday, June 29, and are played at Iselin and Rotary fields.
Alex Schrempf, athletic coordinator for the city’s recreation department, explained how the softball league has become part of the mold for the town’s positive energy along with the people that play.
“The culture of this league is, in all honesty, embedded in the fabric of this town’s history,” Schrempf said. “There are few better settings than Iselin Field just before a sunset with a group of your friends, tied up going into the seventh inning,” Schrempf said.
Due to COVID-19, and likely for the first time in league history, spectators will not be allowed at the games this summer.
“We’re working hard to provide athletics to our amazing community in a way that is safe, structured and respectful of the health order as it stands,” Schrempf said. “We worked really hard to earn approval through the city to run this league.”
Michael Turner, who has played in the league since 2012, said softball allows him to revert back to his roots. This season Turner will play for the Eagles Club in the coed league and for the Red Onion in the men’s competitive league.
“It brings us all together once per week so we can forget about work and daily life struggles and simply focus on softball,” Turner said. “I have been on the baseball field since I was 8 years old and I am currently 37.”
The coed rec league, which has room for 16 teams, plays Monday and Tuesday nights. The eight-team competitive league plays on Wednesdays.
Susan Saghatoleslami will play in the coed league for Eagles #184. Saghatoleslami is a veteran of many teams in the Roaring Fork Valley and has 36 years as a pitcher under her cleats.
“I started in the women’s league, then the men’s competitive league for five seasons, coed league, women’s league in Glenwood, other coed leagues in El Jebel and Carbondale and a few traveling tournament teams. I’m looking forward to playing and pitching again this season, it’s a lot of fun,” she said.
Saghatoleslami has years worth of softball memories and when asked to name a specific one she said, “I’d have to say striking the guys out. They hate that.”
The Aspen Eagles, while she was a member, won the league and tournament two different years.
Turner said he’s excited to get back on this summer, with or without spectators. He’ll be in the outfield for men’s comp games and play infield for the coed team.
“Without softball, I probably would not see or be able to spend time with my teammates away from the field,” he said, encouraging more people to take part in the league “since there is nothing else going on. I don’t care if there is one league or three leagues, softball must go on. If they let us, we will play.”
Schrempf said he believes the league has been going for more than 40 years and has a loyal following.
“I’ve heard countless stories of long-time locals who either served as commissioner in years past or helped out as an umpire,” he said.
In times of COVID-19, the games and the experience will be unique to Aspen.
“As a sports guy myself, I know that the games we typically play are going to look a bit different than normal this summer, and I know that can be off-putting. ... That being said, we stand in unprecedented times and circumstances with only one principle in mind, that we’re in this together.”
Summer programs at the Aspen recreation facilities are starting up. June 15 is the projected “soft” opening date for ice skating and lap lanes used by local organizations like the Aspen Skating Club, Aspen Junior Hockey and others. According to the city, the next step is to bring back the public through a reservation system.
“Modified” outside programming like softball, kickball, youth baseball and T-ball is projected to begin June 29. Go to aspenrecreation.com/activities/softball/adult for more information and registration.