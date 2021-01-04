A slippery section of sidewalk near the Treehouse Adventure Center in Snowmass Village challenged parents and kids for years, as they made their way from the lower parking lot to the children’s facility in Base Village.
In deciding to snowmelt the sidewalks approaching the Treehouse, the Aspen Skiing Co. recently chose to offset the energy use by employing on-site renewables rather than paying a fee to the town of Snowmass Village’s offset program.
Solar panels near the Village Express loading station, newly installed this season, will produce “about a quarter of the electricity an average home uses per year,” said Ryland French, director of facility operations and energy and facility management.
While employing on-site renewables is certainly nothing new, what’s interesting is that the solar panels have a history of their own, and were once used on the Aspen Mountain Sundeck in their first incarnation. Most recently the panels have been gathering dust in the basement of the shuttered Ruthie’s restaurant on Aspen Mountain before the idea was hatched to dust them off and put them to use.
SkiCo’s vice president of sustainability Auden Schendler lauded the reuse of the panels that were sitting dormant on Aspen Mountain but now have a second life in Snowmass. SkiCo employees Dana Dalla Betta, Greg Hoffman and Tommy Hilleke, along with Ryland French, were involved in the repurposing project.
French, in a recent email, spoke of the collaborative effort to reuse the old Sundeck panels, noting that it was more laborious and took more time than just paying a $5,000 fee into the town of Snowmass Village’s offset program.
“It was a solution that would certainly add more work for Dana than paying the fee, but would put to use these functioning panels that would otherwise continue to sit unused, and do so in a visible area,” French said.
Travis Elliott, town of Snowmass Village spokesman, said he wasn’t familiar with this particular project.
SkiCo’s Schendler said that one of the other principals involved with the solar panels, Greg Hoffman, is working with his son Conner and with Aspen Skiing Co. funding, to build an electric snowmobile.
“It’s classic, quirky ski industry innovation,” Schendler said of the snowmobile project and the solar panel recycling as well.