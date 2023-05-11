Holy Cross Energy has a rich history of promoting renewable energy sources, so it finds itself in uncharted territory this spring as the target of criticism from some customers who have developed rooftop solar systems.
At the center of the dispute are proposed rate changes that would implement fees for distributing power to solar customers and introduce a high-demand charge for energy use between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. for all customers.
Holy Cross says it needs to update its rates and policies to reflect progress in converting to clean-energy sources. The energy cooperative, which serves the Roaring Fork Valley and a portion of the Interstate 70 corridor, aims to reach 90% renewable sources in its energy mix by the end of 2024 and 100% by 2030. Customers have played a role in that success. About 2,500 of the 60,000 meters installed in properties are affiliated with customers who have photovoltaic systems.
Holy Cross officials contend that the progress on the renewable front requires changes in its rate structure.
“It definitely changes the landscape of the typical utility when you get to that point,” said Sam Whalen, Holy Cross vice president of finance. “You start looking at things a little bit differently.”
Currently, customers with rooftop solar feed energy into the grid by day and pull it out by night. They aren’t charged for delivery of the power they produced.
“We’re functioning as a battery, if you will, for our solar customers,” Whalen said.
Under new rates proposed to take effect on Sept. 1, solar customers would be charged for the distribution of power. For some of them, that feels like a bait-and-switch. They invested tens of thousands of dollars in photovoltaic systems under one set of rules and now those rules are changing.
Colorado Solar and Storage Association President Mike Kruger said the new rate structure will “kneecap” solar installers because the finances of installing a photovoltaic system will no longer be as favorable.
“The pretty immediate impact will be drying up of the market there and the installers will no longer do business there and people will get laid off and companies will close up or move on,” he said.
The association’s members include three installers with roughly 100 employees in the Holy Cross service area.
COSSO contends the new rate structure is illegal because Colorado law requires rural electric cooperatives to offer net energy metering, which compensates solar customers for clean energy they send to the grid. Holy Cross disputes that its proposal is illegal.
“What’s COSSO’s asking is to repeal this rate structure and then start over and say what problem are we solving,” Kruger said. “I’m not understanding the problem.”
He said the information he’s seen shows Holy Cross is on solid financial footing. Solar customers still make up a small fraction of its overall client base, so he doesn’t see an immediate need for a distribution charge.
“Yes, it’s a problem. Is it a problem this decade? No,” Kruger said.
Holy Cross views it differently.
“We’re trying to prepare for the future, but the future is next year,” said Jenna Weatherred, vice president of member and community relations. “I think that’s been surprising for a lot of folks.”
Holy Cross currently has one charge for energy use and distribution of that energy. Whalen and his team have worked out a way to better reflect the service that customers receive. Future bills will show the energy use fee and the distribution fee. For customers with photovoltaic systems, they will start paying the distribution fee even if they are producing all the energy they need.
Whalen said the new fee structure will be more equitable for non-solar customers who are bearing the cost of the distribution.
“We have to make the revenue one way or another,” he said. “If certain customers aren’t paying anything that means we’re making the revenue up from other customers that essentially don’t have the opportunity to make their own energy. This is helping people that don’t have their own (energy) generation.”
Holy Cross acknowledged in its rate overhaul that the rules were changing so it is giving current customers with solar-power two options: They can keep their energy and delivery charges combined for the next 10 years or they can take an immediate pay-out based on the size of their system.
“We are very understanding of our net metering folks being frustrated with us,” Weatherred said. The offer to not charge for delivery for 10 years is a nod to “early adopters.”
Kruger said both options fall “well short” of being fair for existing solar customers. In the bigger picture, the association contends that Holy Cross’s proposed rate restructure is “outlawed” by regulations passed by the Colorado Legislature in 2008. Holy Cross contends its actions are legal. Independent observers have suggested that Holy Cross’s direction represents a likely shift that will be adopted by the energy industry. Given those differing views, the legality of the rate changes appear to be something the courts will sort out.
Kruger said his association is prepared to file litigation over the Holy Cross rate changes, but he hopes it doesn’t come to that. He is hopeful that “voices from the community” will convince Holy Cross’ board of directors to reconsider.
Two changes in the rate structure have broader implications for Holy Cross customers. First, the membership fee in the co-op will essentially double. Second, Holy Cross will implement a peak demand charge for energy use between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.
“We pay a much higher rate for energy during peak demand hours and so we’re adding a demand charge there,” Weatherred said.
The utility is urging people to plan ahead and be more conscious of energy use during those hours. Delay laundry or use of dishwashers during that period, for example.
The goal is to promote energy efficiency and reduce overall usage. Holy Cross has to be prepared to meet peak demand, which typically falls on the Christmas holiday week, when Vail and Aspen are filled to capacity. If peak demand keeps growing and Holy Cross must continue to expand its distribution network, that affects all customers.
“That means building generation that we don’t really need but we have to be ready for it,” Weatherred said.
COSSO’s Kruger said demand pricing is outdated and it has been demonstrated to be ineffective. He contended it is also inequitable. Low-income families living in smaller houses or mobile homes, for example, don’t have the option of curtailing heating or cooling during the high-demand period.
Holy Cross contends the high-demand rates can be offset with energy efficiency steps and by using the peak time payback program, where customers are notified about four times per month when energy use is anticipated to spike. Those who reduce their use during those periods are compensated.
Holy Cross is accepting customer comments on its rate restructure through Monday, May 15. The utility will also hold a public comment session at the May 24 meeting of its board of directors. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. at the Holy Cross headquarters in Glenwood Springs. The public can attend remotely by signing up at www.holycross.com/board-meeting.
Holy Cross has also provided a wealth of information on the proposed rate changes at its website at holycross.com/rates.
Weatherred said about 235 customers have submitted comments on the rates. Those comments will be compiled and presented to the board on May 24. The Holy Cross board likely won’t make a final decision on the rates until July.
Several existing solar customers who are opposed to the changes have also written letters to the editors of local newspapers. Weatherred and Kruger acknowledged it is strange to be at odds over the issue given a history of cooperation.
“It’s a weird place to be, to be honest,” Kruger said.
Weatherred said it is difficult because Holy Cross works hard to “have a great relationship with our members.” The utility has tried to be transparent with the changes and engage in outreach about why the changes are necessary, she said.
“For us, it’s very, very clear but I think the first time you hear some of this, you’re like, ‘I can’t believe you’re doing this.’ It’s hard to educate 2,500 existing solar customers on why we’re doing this and how it works for them,” she said.