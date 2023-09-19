Aspen Weather is predicting snowfall this winter that’s 15% above the average for local ski mountains.
Aspen Weather operates primarily through the website aspenweather.net. Its meteorologist, Cory Gates, explained during a Monday presentation that a special “Modoki” El Niño phenomenon this winter will bode well for skiers. Gates and his partner Ryan Boudreau laid out their annual snow forecast during a winter outlook party at Mi Chola in Aspen.
Gates predicted the best winter-long snowfall for Aspen Highlands (368 inches), followed by Snowmass (363) and then Aspen Mountain (322). The presentation did not include projections for Buttermilk.
“We are gonna keep skiing powder in Aspen,” Boudreau said.
The aforementioned numbers are a little less than 50 inches above normal for each mountain, but also about 100 inches lower than snowfall that occurred last winter, which was about 44% above normal for those three mountains.
Gates said that this winter likely will be defined by southwest winds, meaning downvalley communities will receive more above-average snow than Aspen proper. He said those winds also will mean good snowfall for Crested Butte and the San Juan Mountains in southwestern Colorado.
Gates added that it will be a cold winter, with temperatures averaging 1.5 degrees Celsius below the normal temps of past years with similar conditions.
Gates said his relatively optimistic outlook comes from predictions for water surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. This winter, warm Pacific surface temps are concentrating mostly along the equator, a phenomenon known as “El Niño.”
He said that while El Niño winters often mean below-average snowfall in western Colorado, this year’s El Niño could be special. According to the “Canadian Model,” which Gates describes as the most accurate model for projecting ocean temperatures, this year’s El Niño likely will be a “Modoki El Niño.”
In a Modoki El Niño, warm equatorial surface temperatures concentrate toward the central Pacific, while colder temps prevail in the east and west. Studies show that the Modoki El Niño — named for a Japanese word meaning “similar, but different” — has become increasingly common in the last 30 years, though the scientific community is still debating how to characterize it.
Gates said that Modoki El Niño winters have occurred five times since 1990. In those five years, Aspen has seen an average of 10% more snowfall than normal. Gates explained that Modoki El Niños tend to drive the jet stream south of its usual course, pushing storms across central California and Colorado.
He said the Canadian Model shows Modoki-like conditions already starting to develop in the Pacific. Another forecasting option, the “European Model,” shows similar trends, though it projects less pronounced Modoki conditions. Gates said that most models overwhelmingly agree that the jet stream will follow a southern course this year.
He explained that Modoki conditions often mean a long winter with one dry month in the middle, typically December. He added that it likely will snow in September and October, and Independence Pass will probably close on time or early this year. The pass typically closes in early November due to the onset of winter snowfall.