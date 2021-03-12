The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority will consider charging hikers or others who need a lift downhill $10 this summer for one-way rides from the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness Area portal.
The concept of a new fee — as one method of defraying the amount of public subsidy needed for the Maroon Bells Shuttle — was broached Thursday during RFTA’s annual board of directors meeting. It will be discussed further in an April 8 public hearing. Previously, that segment of riders who needed a lift downhill boarded for free.
RFTA CEO Dan Blankenship said Thursday that the projected subsidy for the Bells shuttle this year is $73,000. That could fluctuate, depending on the number of seats available on each bus, as the pandemic has significantly reduced capacity.
“It could be lower” if additional seats on the bus open, Blankenship told the board, adding that the cost and revenue estimates he shared during the meeting were based upon a 20% increase in per-bus capacity.
In the meantime, other ways of increasing revenue are being pondered, including raising the day-of-purchase fare for adults to $20 from its current $15.95. Advance adult bus tickets will increase by a nickel, to $16. All provide round-trip access to the Bells from Aspen Highlands and require reservations.
Whereas last summer, there was one flat price for all riders — whether kids, adults or seniors — Blankenship proposed a tiered structure for 2021 in order to make it more appealing to families. That could include a $10 discounted senior/child roundtrip shuttle fare if purchased in advance or a $14 day-of fare.
“Staff believes that charging more for day-of, walk-in passengers and charging one-way downhill riders from the Maroon Bells should offset reductions in revenue to the recommended discounts,” the board memo explains.
RFTA board member Alyssa Shenk asked how people who showed up and needed a ride but had no money on hand would be handled. Blankenship said nobody would be left stranded.
The road is closed just above T-Lazy-7 Ranch to private vehicular traffic during daytime hours most of the summer and fall, and parking reservations are required at Maroon Lake — a structure also implemented because of the pandemic.
Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman said the downhill ticket price could potentially be even higher than $10 given that a comparable service on the other side of West Maroon Pass to the town of Crested Butte costs $35.
“I think we could raise that charge, one-way, for the Bells down [as a way of defraying the subsidy]. I look at this as a great value as a recreational amenity. I think it’s undervalued, personally,” Poschman said.
Pricing changes have been recommended by a working group of representatives from the U.S. Forest Service, Pitkin County, the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, city of Aspen, Aspen Skiing Co., H20 Ventures and RFTA.
The Bells bus service will have a longer season than last summer, when it was only 113 days. That shortened operating period and lower number of passengers who could ride due to COVID-19 restrictions contributed to the 21% subsidy totaling $187,748. The anticipated subsidy for 2021 is 7% of the total operating cost, or $73,085.
This year, the Maroon Bells shuttle is planned to operate either 126 days or 133 days, Blankenship said. The estimated cost for a 133-day season is $1.08 million.
Two of the partners of the service — the forest service and H20 Ventures, the latter which provides the ticketing service — receive 65 cents and $3.68, respectively, from each ticket sold.
Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes questioned, which he’s done before, why the shuttles are taxpayer subsidized, whether they fit RFTA’s overall vision and asked the topic be discussed during a future work session.