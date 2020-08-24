As the Grizzly Creek Fire approached its two-week mark having burned 30,362 acres with 31% containment as of Sunday, some light could be seen at the end of the proverbial tunnel.
“It really has been a good weekend,” said Brian Scott, information officer for the Type 1 Great Basin incident management team. “In the last few days, any acreage growth has been [because of] our firefighters doing burns along containment lines.” For example, the information system tracking the Grizzly Creek Fire reported Saturday was a “moderate day of fire activity” though it had grown 370 acres.
Sunday’s initial forecast of “active fire behavior” didn’t materialize. “There were no alarms as far as wind,” Scott said.
The fire has burned so high on some of the walls in Glenwood Canyon, “there’s very little of the heavy fuels remaining,” he said.
A report by Jeff Surber, incident commander of the Great Basin Team, said a five-person team was due to hike into Hanging Lake on Sunday.
“We had an infrared flight that found the heat in the bottom and around the lake,” Surber said. “What we’d like to do since that’s so important to so many people, we’re going to send some people in there to put out those hot spots along the trail and up near the lake to prevent the fire from spreading.
Brian Scott said the infrared camera shots are taken from an airplane at around 1 a.m.
According to Surber, “Even though the fire has totally surrounded that canyon and kind of nearby the lake, we don’t want it to consume anything more in there. For the public benefit we’d like to get in there and put out those hot spots so they can’t get back into the trees and burn anymore of that country right around the lake.”
More than 800 personnel are working the Grizzly Creek Fire, including 15 hand crews, seven helicopters, 41 engines, 12 water tenders, 11 dozers, feller bunchers and other machinery. When the fire erupted around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, the early response included about 200 personnel.
“With more boots on the ground we’ve been able to shore up the work that was done by air early on,” Scott said.
I-70 reopened early Monday morning after a two-week closure.
On Tuesday, having reached their 14-day maximum, the Great Basin national interagency team will transition out of the Grizzly Creek Fire and begin handing off their duties in a “shadow day” to another Type 1 team from Alaska, Scott said.
“We’ll go through what we’ve done and give them our responses,” he said.
Reflecting the optimism of gains made in recent days, Scott said he didn’t think there would be a need for another Type 1 team — the highest level of firefighting — noting the Grizzly Creek Fire could be contained subsequently by a Type 2 team or at some point local resources.