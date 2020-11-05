Incumbent Republican John Martin believes he will serve a seventh term as Garfield County Commissioner after Wednesday’s unofficial election results showed him leading Democratic challenger Beatriz Soto by 517 votes.
“Right now, absolutely for sure, we have 535 ballots that still need to be processed.” Jean Alberico, Garfield County Clerk and Recorder, said Wednesday evening. “It’s going to add to the totals but I don’t think it’s going to change any results.”
According to the unofficial results, Martin had earned 14,424 votes (48.71 percent), Soto 13,907 votes (46.97 percent), and unaffiliated candidate Brian Bark 1,279 votes (4.32 percent).
“The numbers will change but the situation will not change,” Martin said.
According to Alberico, during a primary election, judges “hold back” 10 completed ballots for every one ballot style. In doing so, if a ballot has to be cured following the election due to a discrepancy, judges will run that cured ballot with the same ballot style that had been previously held back to protect voter identity.
While the primary election had two ballot styles — Republican and Democrat — Tuesday’s general election had 40 different ballot styles in order to accommodate each precinct’s respective races and initiatives.
“I guess I didn’t make instructions clear. ...They just assumed that they should hold out ten ballots for each ballot style for this election,” Alberico said. “That’s on me.”
Garfield County election judges held back roughly 364 ballots as opposed to 200, which Alberico said would have sufficed.
“I don’t believe that any of those ballots that we run on [Nov. 13] are going to change results,” Alberico said with respect to the Garfield County Commissioner races. “I’ve never, ever seen it happen where one person, when you’re running that very last batch, has made up that number of votes. It might happen if they were heavily concentrated in one end of the county or the other but it’s not.”
All 364 ballots will be counted, however, not until Nov. 13, when the cure period ends.
“I think it’s important, especially at a local level, that all of the votes are counted and that we get the official result,” Soto said. “In the meantime, I just want to thank the almost 14,000 voters that came out and supported our campaign.”
In the Garfield County District 3 commissioner race, three-term incumbent republican Mike Samson was leading Democratic challenger Leslie Robinson by 991 votes. Robinson, like Soto, elected not to concede Wednesday in order to wait out the final results following the cure period.
Requests for comment from Garfield County Commissioner Mike Samson and unaffiliated candidate Brain Bark were left unreturned.
“I’ve got 24 years in and now I’ve got four more to go if everything goes right,” Martin said. “Hopefully I’ll live to see the end of that term.”
Fate of State Senate 8 still unknown
A day after the polls closed, constituents of Colorado’s State Senate District 8 still do not know who their representative will be in the next session.
The race, between incumbent Republican Bob Rankin and challenger Karl Hanlon, has come down to a 550-vote difference, with Rankin holding a narrow lead over Hanlon 50.34% to 49.66%. The Colorado Secretary of State’s office is reporting 81,366 votes cast for the race in the seven-county district that District 8 covers.
Of those counties, Hanlon only leads in Summit and Routt. Rankin delivered a solid performance in the smaller Northwestern counties of Moffat, Jackson and Grand, with a blowout victory in Rio Blanco County where he garnered 85% of the vote. In Garfield County, where both candidates live, the race is a 3% split, with Rankin standing at 51% and Hanlon at 48%.
By the end of the business day Wednesday, Hanlon tweeted that the race remains too close to call, and boasted of his record number of votes for a Democrat in the conservative district.
“[With] a critical number of votes still outstanding, we are committed to making sure that every voice in heard on Colorado’s West Slope,” he wrote
Rankin previously served three terms in the Colorado House of Representatives. He was selected by committee to fill the Senate seat when it was vacated by Randy Baumgardner.
Around midnight Tuesday, the polls looked to show Hanlon ahead by just 1%. However Rio Blanco and Garfield updated their counts on Wednesday, flipping the results and keeping either candidate from declaring a win for another day.
In Colorado, an automatic recount is not required unless the tally is a 0.5% margin.