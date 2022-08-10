Pitkin County commissioners are facing tough decisions on how to provide a bigger, safer jail and how to come up with the millions of dollars to pay for it. Meanwhile, the clock is ticking on a temporary fix that involves housing inmates at Garfield County at $60 per day.
Some Pitkin County commissioners expressed disbelief Tuesday that there will be future demand for a 47-bed jail that includes 12 beds for women. A consulting company called Justice Planners recommended a facility of that size after factoring in everything from potential programs, separating men and women, segregating first-time minor offenders from more serious offenders and county demographics.
While Pitkin County’s population of people over 60 years of age has been growing fast, it has peaked and will decline by as much as 23% by 2050, according to Patrick Jablonski of Justice Planners. Meanwhile, the number of males between ages 20 and 49 — those most frequently jailed — is projected to increase 21%.
“I don’t agree with the data,” Commissioner Patti Clapper said. “I think it is an over-projection on jail needs.”
Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury also expressed skepticism on the needs assessment. There is a lot of “inefficient space” included in needs assessment, she said.
“It’s hard to argue for a double of the jail size in our community, which is what this is,” McNicholas Kury said.
Pitkin County Jail, located behind the courthouse, currently has 24 beds for the general population and six work release beds. However, the jail is only being used to temporarily house inmates for less than 48 hours and for work release. The commissioners approved an expenditure of $1.5 million for a remodel to get it into condition for limited use. Inmates staying longer than two days are being shipped to the Garfield County Jail where Sheriff Lou Vallario signed an agreement to help Pitkin County at the rate of $60 per day per inmate.
The current agreement expires in December 2023, although Vallario can pull the plug at any time with 30 days advance notice. In addition, the agreement is based on the understanding that Pitkin County makes progress on expanding its jail, according to Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo. And Vallario gets to define progress, DiSalvo said.
Progress was hard to spot at the commissioners’ work session on Tuesday. Clapper suggested that maybe a smaller facility than projected could be built as long as it provided flexibility as demand warrants. For example, maybe there wouldn’t have to be dedicated space at all times for 12 women but flexibility to add secure space for women when there is demand.
DiSalvo said the existing jail building doesn’t lend itself to flexibility and cannot be expanded because of site constraints.
“We have to segregate (inmates) and the only way to segregate is with walls,” he said.
In the old jail, male and female inmates were able to mingle in a common room. A man and woman housed in the facility had consensual sex over a couple of hours in an afternoon in April 2017, a sheriff’s office investigation determined. They avoided detection even though the detention staff was supposed to check on inmates every 30 to 40 minutes.
“It can never happen again,” DiSalvo told the commissioners Tuesday.
The old jail design also posed safety threats for jail staff and didn’t provide space necessary for special programs for substance abuse and mental health for segregated inmates.
DiSalvo said he could advise the commissioners on the inadequacies of the facility but it was up to them to find solutions. A new jail to fit the times needs to be big, capable of meeting many needs and, therefore, it will be expensive, DiSalvo said.
“It’s almost like building a church for Easter Sunday,” he said.
Clapper played off the church example by saying she would like to find a way to avoid adding so many pews that sit empty for so much of the year.
“Patti, I don’t know how we settle on numbers,” DiSalvo said.
Clapper responded, “We have a lot to discuss before we bring it to the community.” She said Pitkin County may need to explore extending an agreement with Garfield County to house inmates while Pitkin County plans for a new facility.
DiSalvo expressed frustration that there is some public perception that he has the responsibility to craft a plan for a new jail.
“I really don’t have a dog in this fight. It’s a BOCC decision,” DiSalvo said. “I brought you guys an issue. It’s up to you to build the jail, determine its size and figure out how to pay for it. It’s not the sheriff’s job.”
County Manager John Peacock outlined a possible path forward. He indicated the county government could devise a plan to meet incremental needs of the jail — providing a new facility that meets current challenges and accommodates future growth.
The commissioners reached no conclusions on Tuesday. The next step will be to meet months down the road with the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee, an advisory group that is examining size and programming needs for a future jail.