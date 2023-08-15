Basalt’s long run of sales tax revenue growth has hit an inevitable end.
Sales tax remittances to Basalt from the state of Colorado were down 5.4% in June compared to the same month last year. Town Finance Director Doug Pattison said preliminary numbers show July collections were down 6%. Collections were flat in May.
“When I look at the number I’m kind of projecting out, (I) try to get a realistic number of where we’re going to land. I believe we’re going to be off about 4% for the year,” Pattison told the Basalt Town Council at an Aug. 8 meeting.
On the other hand, he said, sales tax collections are still above 2021 levels. “So the wheels aren’t totally coming off the car, but there is some softness in the number,” Pattison said.
The softening is consistent with what Aspen is experiencing. The city of Aspen’s sales tax collections were flat in May compared to the prior year. Year-to-date through May was up 5.2%.
Snowmass Village is bucking the trend. Its sales tax collections were up 17.8% in May, and they are up nearly 15.5% for the year. Town Manager Clint Kinney noted that the year-to-date collections were due mostly to a strong performance in January, with growth of $154,839, or 33.5%.
The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority is a good gauge for the regional economy. RFTA collects sales taxes from Aspen, Snowmass Village, Basalt, Carbondale, Glenwood Springs and New Castle, as well as Pitkin and Eagle counties. RFTA’s collections of sales and use taxes are up 5% through May compared to the same period last year. However, most jurisdictions experienced a double-digit increase in sales tax collections in 2022 from 2021.
Basalt Town Manager Ryan Mahoney said that from talking to his peers around the valley, everyone feels like economic activity is going through “normalization” after experiencing eye-popping growth late in the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath.
“I think that with the revenue that we’ve seen over the last few years, particularly 2021 and 2022, that upswing was unprecedented and I think we had that intuition that continuing on that trajectory wasn’t sustainable,” Mahoney said.
Basalt topped the $10 million barrier for sales tax collections for the first time ever in 2022. The $10.49 million it collected was up nearly 17% from 2021.
Mahoney said the town has been conservative with its budgeting in recent years and socked away funds. Town staff will monitor sales tax revenues and report to the council if cuts are warranted, he said.
“That sales tax number is obviously an important number for us,” Mahoney said. “It’s our biggest source of revenue.”
Basalt, Aspen, Glenwood Springs and Eagle County anticipated flat sales tax revenues in 2023. Carbondale, New Castle and Snowmass Village budgeted for small growth. Pitkin County budgeted for a decline.
Mahoney said he doesn’t see a massive swing of the pendulum where sales tax revenues tank. Pattison agreed. “What I think will happen is it’s going to be less than ’22 and more than ’21,” he said.
One factor driving Basalt’s numbers is the slowdown of construction. Sales tax revenue from businesses selling building materials was down 6.38% over the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. General retail and sporting goods retail were down nearly 8%. Restaurant sales were flat. In the plus column, retail food — driven by grocery store sales — were up 8.2% over the first half of the year.
Along with the decline in sales tax from building materials, Basalt’s revenues from building permits have tumbled. Through June, the town collected $127,576 in building permits. Last year’s total was $527,867.
Pattison said the town anticipated less development after a busy 2022, so it budgeted fewer dollars from building permits. He now projects that building permit fee revenues will decrease by 20% from last year.
“The number to watch, frankly, is the number we’ve always known, sales tax,” he said. “And we look at it every month. We can’t proactively influence that number with whatever decisions we make.”
Basalt Mayor Bill Kane said he is optimistic that Basalt’s sales tax revenues will bounce back. The figures don’t reflect the busiest summer tourism months of July and August. Collections trail actual sales by a month. So collections in July reflect sales made in June.
“To me, it seems like we could actually close the gap and come close to budget on sales tax,” Kane said.
If not, Pattison and Mahoney assured the council that the town government is on firm financial ground. Pattison said the town will reap at least $1 million in interest from investments this year. It has funds tied into short- and long-term rates that are very favorable, he said.
The interest is paying off projects such as the bandshell in Basalt River Park and a portion of the Midland Avenue Streetscape Project, he said.
“I don’t think we need to hit the panic button and say we need to cut back on certain things,” Pattison said. He added, “We’re not going to operate like the federal government. We’re not going to spend money that we don’t have. That’s kind of the headline.”