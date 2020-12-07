After finding its home on the weekends for decades, the Aspen Snowmass Town Race Series will pivot to the middle of the week for its 40th season, which is tentatively set to begin in February.
The switch from Saturday to Thursday for the Aspen races and Wednesday for the Snowmass series are because of the pandemic and also to generate more interest from ski instructors, said Scott Nichols, race and competition services manager for Aspen Skiing Co. Training will still be held on Tuesdays.
The new weekday pass offered by SkiCo this season was also a reason to shift days. Aspen Highlands and Aspen Mountain remain the venues for the more advanced series, with the Snowmass races tailored to a more entry-level racer, according to Nichols and Jason Roy of the Aspen Snowmass race department.
“We think we can attract the weekday pass holders, instructors and locals that do not have the weekends to participate,” Nichols said.
He said the races will be subject to current health orders and that new practices are in place to promote social distancing. The schedule has not been finalized, but the races are tentatively planned to begin in February, according to Nichols.
“We discussed staggered starts over a period of two hours beginning at 10:30 a.m. and all employees will wear masks,” Nichols said. “We will not have scoreboards in the finish area but will have live timing.”
One of the draws of the Town Race Series has been its camaraderie among competitors. Nichols allowed that “Post-race parties are going to be a huge hurdle.”
Aspenite and longtime Town Racer Mike Maple said he’s glad that the crew is trying hard to pull off some citizen races during the time of COVID-19. Maple plans to participate again this season.
“I am super impressed the ski company is willing to continue to host the 40-year-old town series in these challenging times. In some ways, having the town series is more important than ever as we all need some outlets and normal activities,” Maple said.
“Certainly I will miss the camaraderie with the participants, hanging out at the start and finish, cheering one another on, meeting and helping new participants as well as post race parties. I am sure that will all be back,” Maple added.
Smaller fields, fewer judges
Aspen Highlands remains on track “for now” as the venue for the Rocky Mountain Freestyle mogul competition on Jan. 11, said Eric Knight, director of freestyle for Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club.
He said Rocky Mountain Freestyle (RMF) has limited the events to 90 competitions and the judges have been reduced from six to four with a new scoring program in the works. A few volunteer positions normally associated with this event have been eliminated because of the pandemic.
RMF, the nonprofit competition committee of U.S. Ski & Snowboard, has a rule that prohibits travel from a red area to a lighter colored area for competitions, Knight said. That put the brakes on a competition eyed initially for this weekend as “Steamboat, Summit County and some Boulder/Denver area athletes wouldn’t have been able to compete since their area was red. The division decided it wouldn’t be fair to run a comp that half the division couldn’t attend,” Knight said.
Plenty of thought and planning has already gone into the January event.
“We could potentially separate women and men and run the women, then clear the area to run the men,” Knight said. “Kind of like two competitions in one day.”
Spectators won’t be allowed and there will be “different areas for coaches and officials, rosters submitted from teams for contact tracing if needed,” Knight said. “Teams will inspect the courses as a team and not all mixed together.”
Safe practices were in place all fall. On the trampoline, one athlete at a time was initially allowed and the trampoline was sprayed with a disinfecting agent between jumpers.
“Our group sizes were allowed to increase over time and we continue to spray the tramp after use,” Knight said adding, “We have had a great month of training on Highlands with masks on.”
SkiCo’s Scott Nichols is feeling cautiously optimistic about the return of some citizen racing for the first full winter of the pandemic.
“We are happy we will be hosting our 40th season of the Town Race Series and really appreciate everyone’s input in order to make it safe and special,” Nichols said.