A fourth rifle season and elk hunt that begins today and runs through Nov. 22 will close some trails in Sky Mountain Park, Pitkin County Open Space and Trails announced recently.
Four trails — Airline, Cozyline, Skyline Ridge and Ditchline — will be closed to the public during the hunt for safety reasons, according to OST. Remaining open will be the Highline, Lowline, Viewline and the downhill-only Deadline Trail.
According to a press release on the closure: “Five hunters are chosen each spring through a lottery. The hunt is limited to cow elk and takes place on about 1,200 acres in the heart of Sky Mountain Park — an area that stretches between Snowmass Village and Highway 82 between the Brush Creek and Owl Creek valleys.”
Sky Mountain Park’s management plan includes a provision for limited hunting to help Colorado Parks and Wildlife manage the elk herd in Game Management Unit 43. In 2019, one elk was harvested during the hunt.
Beginning Dec. 1, the majority of Sky Mountain Park closes to public use for the winter to protect wintering wildlife. The seasonal closure continues through May 15.