Something old, something new: Summer art scene celebrates ‘Aspen ethos,’ brings fresh perspectives

On a warm Saturday night in early June, I wandered upon a crowd gathered in and around the bright walls of Fat City Gallery. Music, laughter and conversations about art, history and a certain Hunter S. Thompson drifted from the corner of Cooper Avenue. This lively, clearly local art scene was like a flame to a moth for this 22-year-old recent Aspen resident.
Locals at the opening were warm and welcoming, energized by the provocative propagandist prints and the opportunity to express this moment in Aspen history through an artistic experience. Gallery Director and Curator Daniel Joseph Watkins (commonly known as DJ around town) extended his hospitality to anyone that evening, from passionate locals to curious newcomers like myself.
“My gallery has always been a place of community,” Watkins said. “A place where people from all walks of life — from billionaires, the homeless, addicts, freaks, intellectuals and artists — can interact, worship ideas and have fun.”
For a decade, Watkins has curated shows in the valley centered around the works and stories of reputable figures in Aspen history, such as activist Thomas W. Benton, journalist Hunter S. Thompson and artistic illustrator Ralph Steadman. The current exhibition, “Freak Power,” portrays the legendary story of Thompson’s campaign for sheriff in Aspen through original prints, photographs and posters.
Previously named Gonzo Gallery, Fat City Gallery is now rebranding, moving away from its traditional gonzo theme to become more of a venue for larger-scale ideas and solutions.
Watkins describes his future exhibits as liberty salons, an extension of the gallery’s past Liberty Salon Series. Fat City will kick off the conversion with its upcoming show focused on climate change, featuring environmental art by local artists Isa Catto and Pete McBride. Watkins is partnering with the Global Warming Mitigation Project and the nonprofit organization’s annual Keeling Curve Prize for a reception at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
By presenting this reception and exhibition centered around the climate crisis, Watkins hopes to raise awareness for local efforts in the fight against climate change. Through controversial exhibitions and events, Fat City plans to shed light on other global issues and educate people on why Aspen is such a special place, according to Watkins.
“I initially entered the curator and gallery world because of my passion for art with a message — art as activism,” Watkins said. “It’s liberating and fulfilling to now focus on not only selling art, but using art as a platform for discussion, debate and understanding.”
The opening of Watkins’ “Freak Power” was a fitting introduction into the Aspen art gallery scene, a landscape undergoing a major shift this summer with the influx of global pop-up galleries, a push for more community-based programs at local galleries and a new wave of audiences eager to buy and experience art.
Artists, curators and collectors have been drawn to the Aspen area since the 1950s, when Walter and Elizabeth Paepcke worked to establish the Aspen Idea: “an ethos of renewal through cultural immersion in an inspiring and energizing community,” as stated by the Aspen-Snowmass website.
Over the past year, Aspen has become a landing site for second- or third-home owners and people with means, as New Yorkers, Californians and other city folk settled in the mountain town to escape the catastrophic circumstances of COVID-19 devastating their home grounds. This new demographic of Aspen “locals” affects every sector of the town, from the real estate market to the art sectors.
In response to trade show cancellations, global galleries have adapted a new business approach: popping up in places with a potential market. A handful of these mega-galleries arrived in Aspen for the summer months, including White Cube, Almine Rech, Lehmann Maupin X Carpenters Workshop Gallery, Honor Fraser, Mitchell Innes & Nash, Hexton Gallery and Christie’s Auction House Pop Up.
Because of Aspen’s creative culture and established appreciation for the arts, local galleries carry a welcoming and passionate ambience — a stark contrast to the often aloof aura typically experienced in the big-city gallery scene.
Watkins does not see these mega-galleries as competition. Rather, he views their arrival as an overdue acknowledgement of Aspen’s cultural importance in America and the world.
“They’re absolutely here to chase the billionaire clients and collectors,” Watkins said. “But I know that these galleries, these multinational corporations, are interested in bringing more to the Aspen community than just expensive art.”
Small town, big conversations
As the big-city gallery scene infiltrates Aspen, questions linger as to whether this pop-up trend will stick and how their presence impacts not only local art galleries, but the Aspen community at large.
“People are ready to connect with others, and art is a medium for that human connection,” said Ethan Buchsbaum, senior director of North America for the Parisian gallery Almine Rech. “In Aspen specifically, people are surrounded by art; it’s in the DNA of this town.”
Buchsbaum has worked with Almine Rech since the gallery first opened its New York location in 2016. This past winter, he noticed other mega-galleries expanding to wealthy resort destinations such as the Hamptons and Palm Beach. Having spent a fair amount of time in Aspen throughout his life, Buchsbaum felt this was the perfect place for Almine Rech to pop up, considering both the presence of world-class collectors and the town’s natural affinity toward art appreciation that goes back decades.
“A utopian ethos is in the Aspen air, and you can’t find a better context to display contemporary art,” Buchsbaum said. “It thrives here.”
Although Almine Rech originated in Paris — with locations now in London, Brussels, Manhattan and Shanghai — the core of the gallery is heavily American, and Buchsbaum believes the ethos of Aspen and of Almine Rech align.
“It felt like a place fully equipped to engage with the work that we were bringing up here,” Buchsbaum said. “We create conversations between transgenerational artists that may have never been in a room together.”
This is evident in the gallery’s current group exhibition, “June Presentation,” that will be on view until July 11. On one of the gallery’s white walls, Vaughn Spann’s mixed-media painting of the American flag, “Untitled (Flag),” hangs between American Painter Scott Kahn’s “The Blue Door,” an oil painting of a dream-like, geographic landscape, and an expressive, figurative painting of a Black man by Xavier Daniels, a Black artist whose portraits create conversations around issues like Black male stereotypes.
Buchsbaum explained his intentions behind this particular display, from the diverse group of featured artists to the juxtaposition of these three works.
“Each artist says something very different about the American experience,” Buchsbaum said. “Bringing different perspectives into an arguably insulated community like Aspen sparks new energy and conversations to where the valley becomes a little bigger.”
The gallery will continue to spark dialogue and diversify the Aspen art scene from July 15 to Aug. 1 with “Worship Works,” a solo exhibition of new works by Genesis Tramaine, a Black and queer expressionist devotional painter whose abstract paintings explore gender, race and social structures.
Flower power
Almine Rech is not the only pop-up gallery bringing new perspectives into the Aspen community through dialogue-driven exhibits. White Cube, an internationally-recognized contemporary gallery based in London, popped up in Aspen to present a three-part series, “Correspondence.” This off-site project pairs artists in each exhibition, placing the works in conversation with one another.
Hexton Gallery, a New York-born gallery with locations in Los Angeles and Chicago, also made its way to Aspen this summer, incorporating programs and projects aimed toward combining the local and global art experience.
Co-founder Bob Chase opened Hexton Gallery in 1995 in New York City. After moving to Aspen about 12 years ago and growing his presence in the local art scene, Chase felt a need to introduce global artists to an environment they hadn’t experienced, while also providing local artists with opportunities to uncover their talents.
According to Chase, summer 2021 felt like the right time.
“The Aspen art scene is currently shifting toward something more specific and refined in terms of projects and personalities,” a representative at Hexton Gallery said. “The more we have to offer, the better we become as a city. We’re building community.”
From solo shows to group presentations, Hexton’s exhibitions carry out a consistent theme of exploring the connection between humanity and nature. For their opening show in Aspen, Hexton collaborated with Authier and Performance Ski to launch “Out of the Blue,” an exhibition of paintings by American artist Michael De Feo, or “The Flower Guy.”
De Feo made his mark on the street-art scene in the early 1990s by graffitiing his signature flowers across New York City and eventually the world. In 2015, De Feo spread his street art to the fashion industry by painting his iconic floral figures over high-end fashion advertisements.
On July 1, De Feo and his wife Lia popped into Hexton Gallery before his book-signing event at Performance Ski. With a vase of colorful flowers in his hands, De Feo spoke about the validity of fashion and art, pointing out Aspen’s rich collection of both.
“There is no better place and time to share my story and work with this community,” De Feo said. “It’s all in harmony with Bob and this gallery.”
Throughout the summer, Hexton aspires to continue engaging the general public with Aspen’s art scene. The gallery’s current show, “Power Outage,” a new exhibition by artist and musician Scott Avett, will run July 7-27 and include a Q&A and mini-acoustic show with Avett at the Sundeck on the top of Aspen Mountain on Tuesday — a free and open event.
In addition to bringing in global artists like Argentinian painter Marcos Acosta, Hexton Gallery plans to visit art studios around the valley in order to uncover local artists’ talent and potentially feature them in the September exhibition, “Aspen Valley Collective.”
“There is a need for people to connect with the local art scene,” a Hexton spokesperson said. “Art is for everybody, it shouldn’t be elitist.”
More than money matters
Skye Weinglass, owner and founder of Skye Gallery, discussed the strong relationship between community and art in Aspen and the importance of engaging people in the local art scene.
Since opening the gallery in 2016, Weinglass has upheld a balance of supporting local art while also bringing bigger artists to the valley. As an activist, philanthropist and entrepreneur, Weinglass has curated dialogue-driven exhibits and projects through her gallery over the years.
Skye Gallery represents mostly female artists with a few exceptions, for the majority of art galleries still mainly showcase the works of white men, according to Weinglass. It’s an approach that’s resonating.
One local artist and entrepreneur, for instance, commented on Weinglass’ influence in the Aspen community, commending her for infusing a fresh energy into the art scene five years ago with unique programming and community-based efforts. Through artistic workshops, events and fun pop-ups, Weinglass attempts to maintain that distinct energy this summer, especially with global galleries popping up throughout the town.
“The art gallery scene is diverse right now, which is a good thing,” Weinglass said. “These bigger galleries coming into town raises the competition but draws more people to Aspen for the art.”
Considering the influx of pop-up galleries, Anne Chapman, director of Galerie Maximillian, one of the oldest remaining galleries in town, feels fortunate for the longevity of Galerie Maximillian and the returning clients who want to support local galleries.
“We are part of the fabric of this art community and the Aspen community in general,” Chapman said.
Since Albert Sanford opened the gallery in June 1997, Galerie Maximillian’s niche for bright, colorful prints and witty, contemporary British art has attracted collectors in and outside of Aspen.
Chapman believes art has become a more meaningful, thoughtful experience for collectors throughout the course of COVID-19. She mentioned how the Aspen art scene is stronger than usual this summer and the season seems to have started sooner.
“Being stuck at home has made people appreciate home more than ever,” Chapman said. “People spent time looking at a wall in their homes and would think, gosh, we need a piece of art for that wall.”
This made for a very active year for Maximillian. According to Chapman, the gallery pushed through the pandemic with great success — a huge part of it credited to their strong relationships with returning clients for over 24 years.
The gallery’s current exhibition, “New British Editions,” will run until July 19 and features works by Damien Hirst, Grayson Perry, Michael Craig Martin, Anish Kapoor, Idris Khan, Clare Woods, Julian Opie and Harland Miller. “Sarah Graham: Recent Works” will follow the group show from July 23 through Aug. 15. Galerie Maximillian has represented Graham over the years, and they do a show with her every other summer.
Graham’s famous floral ink drawings capture the natural world, and for this specific show, the artist painted dahlia flowers. According to Chapman, 13 of the 15 featured paintings have already sold. Graham was supposed to attend a book signing in Aspen in early August, but due to travel restrictions from the United Kingdom, she is unable to make the trip.
‘A call to arms’
From the institutional stability of one of the oldest art galleries in town to the booming and blooming pop-up culture induced by mega-galleries, there’s no doubt about the diversity of the Aspen art gallery scene this summer. The new arrival of a fresh brand of Aspenites has attracted a new market for art — and while this may bring fresh air into the art gallery scene, some local gallerists, directors and curators question the sustainability of their stay and the authenticity of their influence on Aspen.
With project-based exhibits and acclaimed art reflected through the windows of nearly every gallery in town, DJ Watkins is looking forward to the provocative, thought-provoking, fascinating exhibits of artistic integrity that he said these galleries should be putting on.
“It’s easy to sell a million-dollar painting in Aspen,” Watkins said. “Do something more important.”
He’s putting his money where his mouth is, as “do something more important” is the underlying motif to the new Fat City Gallery brand — in fact, it was the impetus for it.
“I’m pivoting in coordination with this new arrival of mega-galleries,” Watkins said. “If anything, my next couple exhibits are a call to arms to them to say, ‘Be more than an art gallery, be a place where people come to think.’”