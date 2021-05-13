Logan Carter refused to take “no” for an answer.
While the pandemic has ravaged most live productions over the past year, the Aspen High School theater director would not allow her program to be another COVID-casualty.
“I literally have spent my entire school year in an upward battle to try to make a musical happen,” Carter said. “It’s actually a miracle that we’re able to do a show at all.”
On Friday at 6 p.m., Aspen High School students will open “Songs for a New World” inside the district theater before a live, socially distanced audience.
“Everyone and their mother told us, ‘You can’t do it. And you shouldn’t. You shouldn’t even try,’” Carter said. “But I just couldn’t take no for an answer, just because everyone else around me — other theater teachers and directors in other schools were saying, ‘No, we’re just going to do something remote or we’re just going to do like a Zoom musical’ — I would not have it. I was not going to let that be our show this year.”
Of his musical, composer Jason Robert Brown explains, “Songs for a New World” is about one moment. “It’s about hitting the wall and having to make a choice, or take a stand, or turn around and go back.”
Although Carter selected the production last fall solely based on the social distancing requirements in place then, she was stunned at how fitting the piece is for its time.
“I had no idea the theme and the story of the show was going to be so pertinent and relevant to our world today,” she said. She called the piece the “most beautiful piece of theater” Aspen High School has performed since she joined the department in 2013.
With a rousing score that blends elements of pop, gospel and jazz, featuring tight harmonies and vocals, “Songs for a New World” transports its audience from the deck of a Spanish sailing ship bound for a new land, to the ledge of a New York penthouse, according to the show’s program.
An intimate, but powerful, cast of characters ranges from a young man in the Bronx who dreams of becoming a famous basketball player, to a forlorn and neglected Mrs. Claus lamenting as Christmas approaches.
“The show has become a love letter to the world from these kids,” Carter said. “It’s so from the heart, and the lyrics just speak to where we’re going and that there’s hope and pain in this process [of] really having a moment that changes everything — our moment being COVID and everything getting shut down — but that we learn and we grow and we need each other to get through this.”
Aspen High School also added its own unique twist to the show with the addition of interviews, testimonials and monologues from students addressing “a moment where everything changed” throughout the production.
Carter noted: “Honestly, I would think, someone must have written about this during the pandemic … It’s crazy to me how perfect it ended up being for our kids.”
Of course, the school production presented myriad challenges to overcome, from social distancing on stage to singing in masks. The high school theater director commended her students for their relentless dedication, patience and passion.
The cast of 14 also stepped up this year in a major way: Rather than hiring professionals, the students choreographed the dances, designed the costumes and fulfilled whatever roles necessary in order to ensure that the show went on.
But as Carter and her students said this week, the sacrifices have been well worth it.
“The whole process has just been so amazing,” Aspen High School junior Garrett Greene said Wednesday. Greene — who serves as the show’s head choreographer as well as a featured dancer and soloist — acknowledged how fortunate Aspen is to be able to create theater right now. He called the experience “such a bright light in all of our lives.”
Eliza Domingos, president of the high school’s theater club and a costume designer for the show, echoed Greene’s sentiment.
“I got goosebumps being back on stage,” she said. “It felt so surreal.”