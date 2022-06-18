Sotheby’s Art has entered the Aspen market.
A new 2,500-square-foot gallery opened its doors in downtown Aspen Friday, aligned with Sotheby’s vision to best accommodate its clientele amid a post-pandemic landscape.
“On the heels of successful openings in Palm Beach, Monaco and East Hampton, Sotheby’s is pleased to open a permanent gallery in the heart of Aspen,” a message from Sotheby’s read.
“Situated right at the base of the mountain and a short walk away from the Aspen Art Museum, the gallery brings together exceptional works of fine art, design and luxury goods in a curated lifestyle setting, with items available for immediate purchase.”
At the helm of Sotheby’s Aspen gallery is Christine Heller, who was named Director will oversee business and client development.
Heller, who is originally from New York but relocated to Aspen full-time a few years ago, will lead the gallery alongside manager Carl Zurhorst and associate Jillian Jiampietro, both of whom are new to Sotheby’s but local to the area.
Sotheby’s Global Head of Private Sales David Schrader said the brand had been looking for spaces in Aspen to open such a concept for about two years.
“It’s really the center of town, the heart of town, especially post-ski,” Heller said of Sotheby’s Aspen. “We really want to create this environment that’s more lifestyle-oriented — between the art, furniture, handbags, jewelry, watches — to really feel like you’re at home.”
As part of Sotheby’s strategy to meet its buyers where they are and cultivate a more relaxed approach to a traditional art gallery, Heller said, ‘We’re not looking to be a white-wall art gallery — we want to be a destination for people.”
The gallery’s first show, “In Focus: Warhol on Paper,” celebrates Andy Warhol’s decades-long love affair featuring some of his most iconic series and subjects.
“To get away from the bustling city, Aspen existed as an escape for Warhol. Referring to it as his ‘toy town,’ it served as a place for him to reconnect with nature, create meaningful memories with friends, and partake in various outdoor pursuits,” the Sotheby’s statement read. “The exhibited works underscore the artist’s study of bodily forms and the intersection of the mind and body in association with the outside world. Minimal drawings emphasizing Warhol’s mastery of line juxtaposed with his signature color-blocking prints make for a dynamic show, highlighting the breadth of the artist’s practice with paper.”