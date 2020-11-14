One would think that when a professional chef shares a recipe, said recipe is likely ready to publish. Amanda Rae Busch did, reasonably.
That was far from the case, she learned while collecting more than 100 recipes from 69 establishments in and around Aspen.
“Miles Angelo of the Caribou Club sent me four or five photos of yellow legal paper with his hand-written recipe,” she laughed. “Even then, salt was missing from the recipe! You might be surprised to learn that almost no recipe I’d received worked as written.”
And that’s when she was able to get written recipes at all — more often than not, Busch found herself transcribing dictated directions over phone calls with otherwise stressed-out restaurateurs or chefs scrambling to reimagine how to make their livelihoods amid pandemic-induced shutdowns.
“I had to do a lot of detective work just to get these recipes to work. I think we all thought, ‘We’ll just collect the recipes, and I’ll just copy edit them and we’ll be good to go,’” she recollected. “I realized really early on that I had to test everything because I didn’t want them to not work.”
Busch had found herself at the helm of “The Aspen Cookbook,” an idea initially baked up in 2018 by the founding members of the Young Professionals Network Aspen chapter in 2018.
“Started in December 2018 through the Aspen Board of Realtors, YPN Aspen is a network of career-minded real estate professionals who want to engage, empower and educate the next generation of realtors,” the Aspen Board of Realtors website explains. “As advocates for young realtors, we strive to be ambassadors of our industry through leadership development, networking opportunities and community volunteerism.”
Alexandra George was one such founding member.
“This is something I’d been thinking about doing in 2018: get a community cookbook,” she said. It never came to fruition at the time, but when the group’s quarterly event plans were postponed again and again in the spring this year, it became clearer as time went on that there likely wouldn’t be an event at all.
“Everyone was complaining about Zoom fatigue and missing the restaurants. It kind of dawned on me that we weren’t going to have an event,” George said.
Then she remembered her idea for a cookbook.
“So I brought it up to the board, who was behind it 100%,” she said. Chris Lanter, proprietor of both Home Team BBQ and Cache Cache, was an early adopter of the idea and joined George in helping promote it around town.
“At that point, we were thinking this is going to be a three-ring binder,” she said. “We were going out, bootstrapping this ourselves. Then it occurred to all of us that we needed help.”
The way Busch remembers it, the group had posted on social media — either on Instagram or Facebook, she couldn’t recall — seeking recipe submissions for an “Aspen COVID Cookbook.” The editor in Busch, who has written a food column since 2013, couldn’t let that stand.
“I reached out to Alexandra and said, ‘Hey can you hire an editor? Because you probably shouldn’t call it the ‘COVID Cookbook,’” she mused. “So we talked about it, and that’s how I came on board, and they officially hired me on May 6.”
Since then, life has been a whirlwind for everybody involved. Busch and the YPN team dedicated their days to tracking down quality recipes and testing those recipes to make sure they were accessible to the home cook wanting to bring a taste of Aspen into their kitchens.
The fruits of their labor have paid off. The table of contents spans three pages — a spread Busch points to as a particular point of pride in the final product.
“I do have certain recipes that I have made over and over and over again, just because I really like them, but I wouldn’t say I have a clear favorite. There are just so many great recipes,” she said. “One of the things I’m most proud of is the table of contents and the diversity of dishes in all categories.”
Indeed, including the suggestive “how to compose a cheese and charcuterie board” — which boasts a recipe for fig jam — there are 14 categories comprising the cookbook’s contents. Vegetarians will be pleased to know that most recipes include notations regarding plant-based substitutes and ingredient sourcing.
Even canine companions can drool over “Kitty’s coconut cubes with blueberries and almond butter,” a treat right out of the St. Regis Aspen.
Ultimately, that is the point of the cookbook — to allow people to try their hand at making their own iterations of town favorites, from Cache Cache’s rack of Colorado lamb to Jimmy’s crab cakes and every side and dessert one could want to new recipes that expand the palette, Busch said.
“Hopefully, the community really finds this to be something of value: to have these favorite recipes and some recipes people might not know about,” she said. “And to raise money for restaurants. I don’t know if it’s possible to raise that much money selling a cookbook, but this is the best way that I could use my skills to do something productive and creative for Aspen.”
To her latter point, ultimately, all proceeds from cookbook sales will go toward a YPN-established restaurant support fund. George said that YPN will manage the fund and, once initial printing costs are recouped, she looks forward to creating another community resource, especially as Pitkin County moves into the high-risk “orange” category on the state’s COVID Dial, ushering in a harsher level of restrictions that hit restaurants particularly hard.
Starting Wednesday, restaurants will return to 25% occupancy limits, and last call on alcohol will go from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m.
“If you participated in this book, that was your ticket to apply to emergency funding, should you need it. YPN will be managing that fund. Say your hood gave out and you need $3,000. You can come to us, and you apply, and these proceeds from these books will go toward emergency needs in our community,” George said. “Say a restaurant worker needs something special, you can nominate that need to be considered and funded through this restaurant relief fund.”
Additionally, she and Busch both hope that the book will provide a way for people to support restaurants even when it’s not possible to dine at them.
“I think this book, specifically, would have been something we all wanted in March, April, May — when restaurants were not allowed to operate and we were missing them,” she said. “Even as a consumer, at 25% capacity, we want to support them, but how do you do that, and responsibly?”
So far, if sales are any indication, the community is in full support of “this little time capsule of a book” and what it stands for — George was actively managing shipment orders Friday and planning their own next order from the printer for Monday.
“It’s not just a cookbook. It’s not just, ‘Where do we go to dinner tonight?’ because the index has every restaurant under the sun — and restaurants I didn’t even know existed,” George said, noting that each submission is accompanied by a short story from the chef who shared it. “It does tell a community story, which I think is the most special part of it. It ended up not being a three-ring binder.”