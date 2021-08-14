Trey Parker and Matt Stone — creators of the long-running Comedy Central series “South Park” — celebrated the animated show’s 24th anniversary Friday morning alongside Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.
Set in the fictional town of South Park, Colorado, the satirical series’ first season aired in 1997 and has featured more than 300 episodes, including “Asspen” in 2002.
Although Parker and Stone no longer live in Colorado year round, South Park’s co-creators still visit the Centennial State regularly to spend time with friends and families, the two told Polis during Friday’s event, which was made virtually available to the media.
“I think it’s safe to say if we could live here we probably would,” Parker said.
However, Polis hoped the South Park creators — who met at the University of Colorado at Boulder — would reconsider returning to the Centennial State for good.
“We do want to highlight that … our income tax rate is much lower than New York and California,” Polis said.
“That tax thing we have thought about, yes,” Stone said with a laugh.
In the 2002 episode titled “Asspen,” the show’s main characters — Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman and Butters Stotch — travel with their parents to Aspen. There, the parents redeem a free, two-night stay at an upscale condominium as the South Park kids learn to ski.
However, the “free offer” quickly turns into more trouble than it's worth when timeshare salesmen won’t leave the parents alone. In their pitch, the salesmen, representing the fictional “Aspen Heaven” development, say timeshares allow people to get a taste of luxuries that they couldn’t otherwise afford.
The “Asspen” episode features techno-pop songs from the 1980s and spotlight the real-world city’s love for flashiness and snow. In a side plot, a self-proclaimed, “seven-time world Aspen champion” by the name of Tad McCowski challenges 8-year-old Stan to a downhill ski race. As part of the agreement, McCowski must tell his rich dad not to tear down the local community center should Stan defeat him.
In addition to creating “South Park,” Parker and Stone co-developed “The Book of Mormon,” a musical comedy that has become one of Broadway’s longest running shows, surpassing “Grease,” “Hairspray” and even “Mary Poppins.”
During Friday’s discussion, Polis asked Parker and Stone about the COVID-19 pandemic and whether they had been vaccinated, given the show’s skepticism of the federal government.
Both "South Park" creators said they received their shots and didn’t understand why it was difficult for other people, namely celebrities, to also reveal their vaccination status.
“These big tough football players getting up and being like ‘it’s a personal decision’ … dude just say ‘No,’” Stone said. “That is going to give us a lot more pandemic specials.”
Parker and Stone also announced on Friday that they had come to a purchase agreement with the owner of Casa Bonita restaurant on Colfax Avenue in Lakewood. The restaurant, which is undergoing bankruptcy proceedings, was the subject of a "South Park" episode in 2003 that’s considered a series classic.
The eatery is known for its 30-foot waterfall, cliff divers and Mexican food. In the “Casa Bonita” episode, the kids are planning a trip to the restaurant for Kyle’s birthday party, but Eric is not invited, which leads to a series of manipulations on his part.
Polis said Casa Bonita’s food “could be a little better,” prompting Stone to say, ‘I think it could be a little more than a little bit better.”
“I took my daughter when she was four. ...If a kid can’t stomach it, it’s pretty bad,” Parker said.