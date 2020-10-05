A bear swiped a landscaper who was working at a Willoughby Way residence on Friday, a report from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office stated.
Sgt. Levi Borst said the incident has been reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Borst said details were scant, including the extent of the injuries and time of the attack, but what is known is the bear was seen with her cubs. The incident occurred in the 1100 block of Willoughby Way.
Matt Yamashita, wildlife manager for CPW, could not be reached for comment Sunday.