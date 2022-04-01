Following extreme public backlash against their extravagant sky-rocketing endeavors, the three prominent billionaires in the 21st-century space race recently convened to go over a hefty agenda of things needing to be addressed before launching off again.
Coming out of the over-24-hour conference, the three men came to congruence on one major issue that they all felt was the most crucial to address immediately: incompetent footwear.
According to an announcement, “The three leading billionaires in the space race cannot move forward on their out-of-this-world journeys without having safe and proper footwear.”
In order to solve the “dire issue,” the three have agreed to launch a shared-campaign for “The Moon Boot,” a puffy-shaped, pillow-looking shoe that can transform into various materials — such as nylon, shearling, faux fur and satin — as well as colors and patterns ranging from neons to cheetah-print and, of course, a striking silver to “match the moon,” as the release states.
The billionaires have chosen to run “The Moon Boot” campaign in Asspen, collectively spending over $8.7 billion (yes, with a “b,” because that’s what it takes in this town these days) on funding “The Moon Boot” in every clothing store that exists in town.
Since the campaign launched, people around Asspen seem to be receptive to the trend — mostly presumed tourists and friends of the space racers who spend time in Asspen at their fourth homes — as it is unlikely to walk a block these days without seeing the massive puffs encapsulating the feet of those who wander the streets of this town.
“The Moon Boot goes perfectly with the Microwave jacket. … Like, Asspen has fashion figured out,” said Skim Cardashion, American socialite and semi-frequent visitor to Asspen who supports the campaign. “And it’s for a good cause, like to make sure people can safely walk on the moon — I mean, it’s genius.”
The race to space has been put on pause while the three billionaires work on their Moon Boot campaign in Asspen. Except for the fact that sign-up sheets have been sighted at various locations around town, which invites anyone who owns a pair of Moon Boots to join, Eloun Husk on his next space initiative — building a “sustainable glampsite” on the moon.
Local real estate agents have already started updating their blogs to discuss tantalizing, completely unregulated opportunities to own property on the moon — although many of them recommend buying in the Metaverse first.