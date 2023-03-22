A United Nations report released Monday warned that humankind needs to make an immediate and drastic shift away from fossil fuels within the next decade to prevent the planet from drastically overheating. A speaker in Aspen on Thursday will unveil a suggestion on how to help achieve the goal.
Doug Koplow, the founder of Earth Track in Cambridge, Massachusetts, believes one key is to end trillions of dollars in subsidies for the fossil fuel industries. Remove the incentives for burning oil, gas and coal, he argues, and money can be redirected to reduce poverty, protect biodiversity and address climate change.
His presentation is part of Aspen Skiing Co’s Aspen U speaker series. Koplow’s free presentation will be at the Limelight Hotel in Aspen at 6 p.m. (Beer specials start at 5:30 p.m.)
“My goal is to kind of give people an introduction to what we mean when we talk about subsidies and how it plays into the fossil fuel markets over time and why it's important to look at this whole area,” Koplow said. “You know, we're talking about trying to have pricing on carbon but at the same time, states and countries all over the world are also providing subsidies to the fossil fuel industry. So the two things are working at cross purposes.”
Auden Schendler, Aspen Skiing Co.’s senior vice president of sustainability and community engagement, said Thursday’s presentation is a “talk not to miss” because Koplow is one of the top experts in the world on fossil fuel subsidies.
“In the climate fight, we’re desperate for bipartisan solutions,” Schendler said. “Not subsidizing a mature industry that is highly profitable is something we can all agree on.”
The International Monetary Fund estimates worldwide subsidies for oil, gas and coal at $5.9 trillion. Koplow said that includes “externalities” — a monetary value on issues such as local air pollution and traffic congestion. He is more inclined to look just at direct subsidies to the fossil fuel industries from governments and price supports for consumers. The direct subsidies are estimated at more than a trillion dollars.
“I will say that even with a lower number, the subsidies to fossil fuels are multiples of what we’re taxing fossil fuels now,” Koplow said.
In the U.S., the subsidies include tax breaks, favorable rates on leases of federal lands because of a lack of competitive bidding, exemptions from certain environmental regulations and shifting risk from private companies to federal taxpayers.
One big issue in the U.S. is closing down oil and gas fields that are played out. As fields slow in production, they tend to get sold from large, well-financed companies to smaller companies, Koplow said. When it comes time to plug abandoned wells and reclaim any spills that have happened, the smaller companies might not have the resources to undertake that work. That leaves hundreds of billions of dollars of liability across the country.
“I think largely because of political reasons we haven’t put in the proper financial assurance mechanisms to make sure that those problems don't end up on the laps of taxpayers instead of the firms that benefited from the production during the course of the well’s life,” Koplow said.
On a global scale, the “big numbers” come from subsidies to consumers. Oil producers such as Saudi Arabia, Iran and Venezuela produce energy and sell it very cheaply to their domestic industries and consumers.
“The argument behind them is it’s supposed to help the poor continue to buy energy but if you look at the actual data most of the money tends to go to wealthier people in those communities and you end up with the government sometimes spending so much on subsidizing fossil fuels that it crowds out other things they do to help the poor in terms of education or health care and things like that,” Koplow said.
Many oil and gas companies have raked in record profits in recent years as global demand for their products surges post-pandemic. In some cases, subsidies diminish as prices rise — which is a better structure in Koplow’s view.
“But a lot of times it doesn’t happen,” he said. “These firms will be super profitable and all of the tax breaks that they were getting before continue. The U.S. actually has one called percentage depletion allowance, which is about 100 years old, and that one actually goes up in value as the prices are higher, which is kind of insane.”
He noted there are subsidies for renewable energy sources as well, and not all are good. He’s critical, for example, of subsidies for biofuels.
“I think the underlying thing here is that there’s a lot of money at stake,” Koplow said. “If you can't see what's going on, which is often the case with subsidies, you simply can't make good decisions. You can't make good trade-offs.”
Koplow acknowledges that a tough issue is how the end of subsidies would affect consumers at the gas pump or while heating and cooling their homes.
“There’s a global market for oil for sure, and increasingly for natural gas because we’re seeing a surge in (Liquified Natural Gas) facilities, and they will sell that at the market price,” Koplow said. “If they have large subsidies, if you have one producer with a large subsidy and other ones that maybe don’t, as sometimes happens, they’re all going to sell it at the market price. And so you're not going to see a one-for-one translation that says if you had broad-based removal of subsidies from, say, on a global basis, you would see some somewhat higher prices potentially.
“You would also see accelerated transition to increase the efficiency and substitute fuels. So I think that the price movements that we’ve seen over the last couple of years driven by global events are much, much, much bigger than what you would see from getting rid of subsidies.”