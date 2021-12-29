“Naturalist Nights,” a winter speaker series, is returning next month following a pandemic-related hiatus. The first presentation on “small mountain owls” is set for Jan. 13-14.
A news release from Carbondale-based Wilderness Workshop provided details on five separate events scheduled through March. Partners in the speaker series include the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies and Roaring Fork Audubon.
The 6 p.m. in-person presentations will be held on Wednesdays at the Third Street Center in Carbondale and Thursdays at ACES’ Hallam Lake Nature Preserve in Aspen, every other week starting Jan. 13. Presentations are free but registration is required. COVID-19 protocols will be in place and masks will be required for all attendees. Presentations also will be available to watch on Grassroots TV and YouTube in the days following the live event.
“Naturalist Nights has helped build a conservation-minded community here in the Roaring Fork Valley and I’m happy to continue our partnership with Roaring Fork Audubon and ACES,” Wilderness Workshop Executive Director Will Roush said in the release. “With presentations related to goats, beetles, owls and more, this year’s speakers cover a wide range of topics.”
Here’s an abbreviated list of the upcoming presentations:
● Jan. 13-14: “Small Mountain Owls” with Scott Rashid, director of the Colorado Avian Research and Rehabilitation Institute.
Rashid researches owls and birds, rehabilitates injured birds and is a watercolor artist. He will be discussing the natural history of the Northern Saw-whet, Northern Pygmy, Flammulated and Boreal owls. He will discuss each species, habitat preference, courtship activities, vocalizations, egg-laying, incubation timing, feeding habits, as well as fledging and post-fledging activities. Within the presentation are images and videos of the birds — all of which Rashid gathered during his research.
●Jan. 26-27: “Soil Carbon in Colorado Agroecosystems: Practice and Promise” with Dr. Courtland Kelly, postdoctoral researcher for Colorado State University’s department of soil and crop science
Kelly has investigated the role of regenerative agricultural practices on soil health and soil organisms.Soil has been getting a lot of attention recently for its potential to store carbon from the atmosphere. But what is the realistic potential for carbon sequestration in soils, how could we do it and how does soil carbon work? Her talk promises to go in-depth on soil carbon: how it is formed, what controls it, how we can manage it and how we measure it. She also will explore the potential of soil carbon sequestration in different Colorado ecosystems, including recent research conducted at Rock Bottom Ranch.
● Feb. 9-10: “Forest Disturbance by Bark Beetles in Colorado” with Dr. Dan West, forest entomologist for the Colorado State Forest Service, CSU.
West works on all forested lands throughout the state, focusing on state and private forests, providing educational opportunities on emerging pest issues and best practice treatment options. He works primarily with bark beetle forest disturbance in Colorado; he conducts annual aerial surveys researching emerging and ongoing forest disturbances.In this lecture, he is expected to discuss Colorado’s major bark beetle species and a recent history of beetle epidemic locations shown from an aerial survey. He also will dive into bark beetle biology and tree defense mechanisms (relative to outbreak populations of beetle infestations).
●Feb. 23-24: “Using Goats for Habitat Restoration on Public Lands” with Hilary Boyd, wildlife biologist for the Bureau of LandManagement, Colorado River Valley Field Office.
Boyd has been a wildlife biologist at the BLM’s Colorado River Valley Field Office for more than seven years, and a resident of the area for over 15 years. She enjoys planning habitat projects that benefit greater sage-grouse, mule deer, elk and other wildlife species. Humans have been working with goats for thousands of years. In her presentation, learn how the bureau is using goats to increase plant diversity at Sutey Ranch, reduce noxious weeds after the Lake Christine Fire and improve a variety of conditions for wildlife and livestock in other parts of the Roaring Fork Valley.
●March 9-10: “Three Billion Birds Lost: The State of Our Birds and How We Get Them Back” with Arvind Panjabi, avian conservation scientist, Bird Conservancy of the Rockies.
Panjabi has spent much of his 21-year career at Bird Conservancy advancing bird conservation in Latin America. He has published more than 20 peer-reviewed articles. He plans to provide a synopsis of the state of our bird populations, both locally and continentally, and talk about the loss of 3 billion birds over the last half-century. He also will cover the massive die-off of migrants in Colorado in 2020 and the impact it has on populations.
Registration information for all events is available at wildernessworkshop.org and aspennature.org.