Skye Gallery has brought back interdisciplinary artist Spencer Hansen for his fourth winter solo show in a row.
Opening tonight and on view through April 15, this year’s exhibition with the Bali-based artist may stand as the last show held in the Skye Gallery space on the corner of East Cooper Avenue and South Hunter Street in downtown Aspen.
The gallery is one of the few purely local art galleries still standing in town. Since opening six years ago, Aspen native and artist Skye Weinglass has worked to keep young, emerging artists at the forefront and engage the community in an authentic art scene.
According to Weinglass, the landlord of the building is tripling the rent and reportedly told the gallerist that even if she could pay the higher rent, he wants to bring an international name brand to the space.
“There’s still hope that we might stay, but our landlord is threatening to kick us out — this is the reality,” Weinglass said. “So now we’re trying to find a new space because I’m definitely keeping Skye Gallery alive, and we have artists booked through the summer and the winter.”
Under these circumstances, Weinglass and her team of women at Skye Gallery are determined to give back as much as they can to the community while they still have the current location. Throughout the duration of Hansen’s solo exhibition titled “Anima,” Skye Gallery will be putting on a plethora of community programming and events — all of which are free and open to the public.
Starting tonight from 7-9 p.m., the gallery will host an artist reception with a local DJ and craft cocktails. The next event is scheduled for Feb. 1, and there will be an après party on Presidents Day weekend. Weinglass said events will be held almost every other week and that the gallery also will host numerous pop-ups with vintage clothing and jewelry shows over the next few months.
Additionally, Hansen and his longtime business partner Shayne Maratea co-own and operate a clothing line and toy production company called Blamo. The two are partnering with Beyul Retreat near Ruedi Reservoir to host a weekend-long Blamo pop-up and ice sculpture classes from Feb. 3- 6.
“Spencer and Shayne have been coming to Aspen for around eight years, so they have such a community now,” Weinglass said. “They bring community and a certain spirit to the gallery space and the valley each year.”
In terms of his one-of-a-kind art-making, she explained, Hansen brings genuine, authentic artistry and craft to town, which she described as a breath of fresh air in a community that is becoming saturated by commercial, sellable art.
“It’s amazing to bring a real hard-working, full time artist — he dedicates his whole life to art, his art is his main focus — into the gallery for a solo show. And it’s all brand new work and he’s actually here, in Aspen,” Weinglass said. “So, if this is the last show in the space, I feel happy that it’s Spencer of all people.”
Weinglass was introduced to Hansen and his work about seven years ago when she was traveling in Bali and a friend brought her to the artist’s warehouse. Intrigued, Weinglass invited Hansen to Aspen and showed some of his works in her first pop-up gallery in the old Boogie’s retail space in 2016.
Two years later, Hansen returned for his first solo show held in the current Skye Gallery space. The exhibition was called “Please Play,” Weinglass said, encouraging people to pick-up, touch, wear and move the sculptures.
“Usually a sculpture show or a gallery or a museum is like, ‘please don’t touch the art,’ and we want to do the opposite — please play with the art,” she said.
The concept was a success, and Skye Gallery has put on an annual winter solo show with Hansen ever since. The gallery also brought Hansen’s work to its debut at Art Basel Miami in 2019 for Aqua Art Miami.
“It’s our sixth show together and our fourth year here in a row,” Hansen said. “We’ve been focusing pretty heavily on these shows with Skye’s Gallery.”
For the past eight months, Hansen and Maratea have been preparing for the exhibition, hand-crafting, carving, forging and sculpting a variety of natural materials to bring “Anima” to life.
“We built a workshop in Bali to be able to have different areas, like we have a wood-sculpture area, a silversmith area, a welding area and a ceramic area, so that we could work with a lot of different materials,” Maratea said. “And Spencer always talks about just using whatever material that can best express the idea he’s trying to get across.”
The new body of work features wearable sculpture, light sculpture, wood-works, ceramic works and masks — all handcrafted out of repurposed materials. Hansen’s photography also will be included in the show for the first time ever.
“Something that I try to put into all of my bodies of work, is the contrast, but this year, I’ve been especially focused on that,” Hansen said. “We have shiny, hard metal against soft flowing fur, hand tied coarse hair or ceramic with human hair — these contrasting, hard-soft, dark-light elements.”
The artist repurposed materials that he gathers from different places around the world including metal, hair, ceramic, leather, bone, recycled wood from Javanese fishing boats in Indonesia and fur from vintage coats found right here in the Roaring Fork Valley.
The two full-body, fur suits displayed in “Anima” were created out of unsold and damaged jackets from Heirlooms consignment shop in Basalt, Hansen said, explaining that the inspiration behind these wearable pieces comes from archetypal characters in Bali Hinduism — the light one inspired by the term “Barong,” representing the good spirit and the darker one stemming from the term “Rangda,” representing the evil.
“I mean, they’re not black and white type of characters, they’re more interesting,” Hansen said. “And that’s something we also really wanted to focus on in this show — the gray space in-between.”
Hansen, who graduated from the San Francisco Art Institute with a focus in photography, took photos of people dressed in these suits across various locations in Bali and created composite photographs to be printed on large sheets of metal and hung along the walls of Skye Gallery.
By incorporating the photographic element in this year’s show, Hansen hopes to enhance the overall experience and storytelling that his artistry brings to the space.
“My hope is that it tells a story — that it better describes the story by having these giant suits that can be worn but also be shown as installations, along with the photography showing them being worn,” Hansen said. “I hope that it brings the story alive.”
Recognized for his playful, interactive exhibitions, Hansen said “Anima” carries somewhat of a dark undertone or a “shadow,” which reflects the times we’re in, along with his personal experience of undergoing multiple surgeries last spring.
“I always want interaction, and more than anything, for the art to be playful,” Hansen said. “But I think that this year, there are elements that show playfulness and also some darkness, or shadow. You can’t have light without dark.”
The “Anima” exhibition opens tonight with an artist reception from 7-9 p.m. and will run through April 15. For more information and updates on upcoming events, visit skyegalleryaspen.com.